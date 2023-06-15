Kwantu Feature: Series with Gogo Dungezweni Matshiqi

Streaming issues? Report here
Best of CapeTalk
info
CapeTalk FYI
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Latest Local
Tygerberg Children's Choir is open for auditions! Auditions are open for children in Grades 4 to 7 to join the award-winning Tygerberg Children's Choir. 25 June 2023 12:49 PM
Nominate a teacher for a national award Nominations for the 2023 National Teaching Awards are now open. 25 June 2023 12:30 PM
Experience the magic of Disney's 100 years at Grand West The magic of Disney is being bought the Grand Arena in the form of Disney100 "The Concert" between 7 - 9 July 2023. Sara-Jayne ch... 25 June 2023 12:00 PM
Mangaung's Nthatisi echoes Mbalula's sentiments about a divisive Magashule The acting Mangaung mayor told Eyewitness News that Magashule has been working hard to try divide the ANC as he seemingly recruits... 25 June 2023 10:28 AM
Mbalula on Phala Phala: ANC won't 'sacrifice' Ramaphosa at the 'altar' Addressing the Western Cape ANC on Saturday, Mbalula assured conference delegates that the party was on top of the matter and woul... 25 June 2023 8:41 AM
Mkhwebane's 'frivolous' bribe claims have been denied by ANC MPs - Mbalula The ANC secretary-general said Members of Parliament (MPs) accused of bribery by Busisiwe Mkhwebane have denied it in writing. 25 June 2023 8:24 AM
SA hearing aid startup named one of 100 most influential companies (TIME) Lexie Hearing was born in SA and supplies over-the-counter hearing aids in America, where newly approved legislation allows it. 22 June 2023 10:05 PM
Is it your bank's fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both? Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says... 22 June 2023 8:57 PM
Vellie revolution: Local manufacturer strikes it big with US partner deal Valor Hospitality Partners and Veldskoen Shoes have partnered in a deal set to speed up the local company's global expansion. 22 June 2023 8:17 PM
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend Tired of being stuck in the house during the cold, wet weather? Here's how to make the most of your weekend. 24 June 2023 8:12 AM
[LISTEN] Podcast, movie and TV recommendations for you this weekend If you are looking for something to watch or listen to this weekend, here is your perfect guide. 23 June 2023 5:01 PM
The Masked Singer: Everything YOU need to know about the mystery show The Masked Singer South Africa premiered on 3 June and if you have any questions about the show, here are the answers. 23 June 2023 3:21 PM
Kaizer Chiefs legends weigh in on the state of the once-mighty Amakhosi Brian Baloyi, Stanton Fredericks, and Cyril Nzama will all be taking part in a legends match at the Derrick Spencer Festival this... 24 June 2023 8:20 AM
Former Polokwane City coach Luc Eymael in the running for Richards Bay F.C job Earlier this week, the Natal Rich Boys parted ways with its head coach Vasili Manousakis and assistant coaches Pitso Dladla and Ro... 23 June 2023 11:42 AM
Happy 51st birthday, Zinedine Zidane! Professional player turned coach Zinedine Zidane is a legend of legends. 23 June 2023 9:06 AM
Singer-songwriter Keanu Harker pays tribute to the inspiring men in his life Sara-Jayne is joined in the studio by singer-songwriter Keanu Harker. 24 June 2023 2:01 PM
Mind blown! Mentalist Larry Soffer stuns with his electrifying magic Sara-Jayne is joined in the studio by mentalist Larry Soffer. 24 June 2023 1:11 PM
[WATCH] Kylie Minogue breaks five-year silence with viral hit Padam Padam Kylie Minogue says her life is now divided into "pre-Padam" and "post-Padam" eras. 23 June 2023 2:22 PM
Elon Musk challenges Mark Zuckerberg to a cage match fight Who would YOU bet your money on? 23 June 2023 9:54 AM
Why is extreme 'frontier travel' booming despite the risks? As the Titan incident illustrates, the unpredictable nature and unintended consequences of frontier tourism are very real things. 23 June 2023 9:31 AM
Titanic-bound sub suffers 'catastrophic implosion', killing all passengers Debris from the missing submersible was found less than 500 metres from the bow of the Titanic. 23 June 2023 8:10 AM
Ramaphosa says resentment at West still lingers overs COVID Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Ramaphosa described how African nations 'felt like we were beggar... 23 June 2023 6:27 PM
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
MANDY WIENER: Frustrated South Africans burning SA to the ground, but won't vote There is growing social unrest in SA, warns The Institute of Risk Management SA, yet voters are more apathetic than ever. 22 June 2023 7:16 AM
[LISTEN] AI equals AFRICAN Intelligence in clever Castle Milk Stout ad "Artificial Intelligence can never replace the beauty we create as Africans", says Castle Milk Stout. 21 June 2023 8:16 PM
Study confirms SAns among world's worst drivers so why no compulsory insurance? The study by 'Compare the Market Australia' highlights the need for comprehensive and compulsory motor insurance in South Africa,... 20 June 2023 9:22 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
Kwantu Feature: Series with Gogo Dungezweni Matshiqi

Kwantu Feature: Series with Gogo Dungezweni Matshiqi

15 June 2023 11:18 PM

On the Kwantu Feature, we talk about tension around Ingonyama Trust between the King Misizulu and Phinda angene. Gogo Dungezweni will put the issues in  context regarding the position of the Zulu kingship and its significance…this will not only be for South Africa but it will be for our region and the African continent as a whole.


Psychological Feature: Impact of Alcoholism in families

23 June 2023 9:36 PM

Alcohol abuse in families remain a serious problem in South Africa. Early exposure to dysfunctional family patterns may contribute to juvenile offending. Such an exposure sometimes remains harmful to children’s development and may create emotional problems for them.

On our psychological Matter, we look at how the impact of alcoholism in families and we’re joined by Sharon Shirinda, intern psychologist at Pretoria Psychologist (Pty) Ltd in Sunnyside, Pretoria.

Africa at a Glance: Series with Gogo Dungezweni Matshiqi [BRICS Summit]

23 June 2023 9:34 PM

The BRICS Summit of heads of state will be held in Johannesburg in August, Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor announced, after speculation that it could be held elsewhere. Even though hosting the 2023 BRICS summit may be filled with dangers, South Africa may be able to capitalise on the Summit only if it can carefully and skilfully know how to move around these choppy waters.

On the Kwantu Feature, we talk about this upcoming BRICS Summit with Gogo Dungezweni Aubrey Matshiqi in order to understand what South Africa could possibly be dealing with and if this is a good or bad move on side.

Change your Mindest: Youth and creativity - does it matter MORE?

21 June 2023 11:20 PM

This evening on Change your mindset feature, we talk about the youth and creativity and were joined by Michael Lee, multiple TedX speaker and the a couple youth/s that he has worked with so that we can hear about what they have learned/experienced.

Weird and Wonderful: Tree Reading in the Northern temperature zone

21 June 2023 10:13 PM

On the Weird and Wonderful tonight we are joined by Tristan Gooley, author of “How to read a Tree”. Tristan is an expert on tree patterns in the northern temperate zone. In How to Read a Tree, listeners can discover the simple principles that explain the shapes and patterns they can see in trees and what they mean. And they can learn rare skills that can be applied every time they pass a tree, whether they’re in a town or a wilder spot.

Contact Details:

Website: www.naturalnavigator.com

Email: info@naturalnavigator.com

Financial Matters: Message to your younger self about finances [Part 2]

21 June 2023 9:58 PM

In keeping with the spirit of Youth Month, today on Financial Matters, Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory at Nedbank and GIBS faculty member, continue with part 2 of asking listeners to share: a message they would give to their younger self-regarding finances.

Political Analysis: The BRICS Summit must take place in South Africa, without Putin

20 June 2023 11:13 PM

On our Political Analysis, we talk to Songezo Zibi, Rise Mzansi’s leader, about his latest article title “The BRICS Summit must take place in South Africa, without Putin”.

Entrepreneurial Feature: Organisational Design Elements

20 June 2023 10:18 PM

Tonight, on our entrepreneur feature we’ve been talking to Andisa Ramavhunga, Group Chief Advisor at Ntiyiso Consulting Group, about how SMMEs (or any other business for that matter) can think about strategy to create value.

On the first episode of the discussion Andisa defined what strategy was and mention three of its components which are; desirability, feasibility, and viability. Desirability deals with who your clients are, what they need, identifying, solving, and managing their problems. Feasibility estimates the competence of management and the sufficiency of resources to bring a product or idea to market. Viability looks at the business is returning enough of a profit to provide a return to the business owner and also meet its commitments to business creditors.

Once an organisation has figured out the above, it then needs to design an organisation that can create, deliver, and capture the value. This evening Andisa talks about the organisational design elements that are required for an organisation to thrive in its business.

Legal Matters: How dads can acquire parental rights and responsibilities

20 June 2023 9:13 PM

On Legal Matters, we talk to Claire Thomson, Specialist Family Law Practitioner and Head of the Family Law Department at Witz Inc., how dads can acquire parental rights and responsibilities.

Current Affairs: How will the National Health Bill work?

19 June 2023 10:20 PM

On our current affairs we talk to about the National Health Bill that has been passed in government and the debates on whether is going to work are still going on and this evening Dr Kenneth Jacobs -chairperson of the National Assembly’s Portfolio Committee on Health, joins us t tell us how the NHI system will be working.

Medical Matters: Multiple Sclerosis Awareness

19 June 2023 9:17 PM

On Medical Matters this evening we talk about  Multiple sclerosis awareness and the importance of why we should pay attention to our bodies as the disease doesn’t have specific symptoms that can be attributed to it. This evening to learn more about this disease we’re joined by Dr Andile Mhlongo, Medical Advisor, Specialty Care at Sanofi South Africa.

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

Local Lifestyle

Local Lifestyle

Teen on Titanic submersible was 'terrified' about the trip – family

International

International

From 'Eish!' to 'Aw!'... 10 most-read articles of the week on CapeTalk

Local

Local

EWN Highlights

Five die in Germiston single-car crash - EMPD

25 June 2023 10:02 PM

JJ Tyhalisisu's election as WC ANC chair was 'unexpected' - Cameron Dugmore

25 June 2023 9:11 PM

Power station breakdown performance improves by 3,000 MW - ESkom

25 June 2023 8:52 PM

