Profile Interview with Pat Mahlangu, Founder of Pat on Brands and Lerato Agency

Pat Mahlangu, Founder of Pat on Brands and Lerato Agency believes that the youth plays an active role in the South African economy; however, they are not given enough recognition or spotlight to acknowledge their impact in this economy. His company Pat On Brands just hosted the Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards (YOBA) and they were a success and he joins us to chat about his journey and belief in our youth.
On Political Analysis, we talk to we talk to Tebogo Khaas, a political commentator and chair of Public Interest SA, reacting to News24’s article that’s alleging that Deputy President Paul Mashatile has apparent links to individuals fingered for state capture corruption and they feel that the DP needs to come clean to the alleged assertion whether they’re true or not.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Current Affairs, this evening we talk about the Wagner uprising that briefly shook Russia and basically to get more background on who the Wagner group are, their existence, where they can be found, their connection with Russia and how to interpret what happened in Russia on Sunday with the Wagner group walking in and out of Russia and we’re joined by Thembisa Fakude, Senior Research Fellow Africa Asia Dialogues (Afrasid) and Research Fellow Al Sharq Forum.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Monday's Medical Matters, we are joined by by Dr Marlin McKay, GP from Goldman Medical Centre, Johannesburg to talk about how to deal with colds and flu this winter especially after coming from covid-19.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Profile Interview with Nompumelelo Mafikeng, Project Manager at ABBLISTEN TO PODCAST
Alcohol abuse in families remain a serious problem in South Africa. Early exposure to dysfunctional family patterns may contribute to juvenile offending. Such an exposure sometimes remains harmful to children’s development and may create emotional problems for them.
On our psychological Matter, we look at how the impact of alcoholism in families and we’re joined by Sharon Shirinda, intern psychologist at Pretoria Psychologist (Pty) Ltd in Sunnyside, Pretoria.
The BRICS Summit of heads of state will be held in Johannesburg in August, Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor announced, after speculation that it could be held elsewhere. Even though hosting the 2023 BRICS summit may be filled with dangers, South Africa may be able to capitalise on the Summit only if it can carefully and skilfully know how to move around these choppy waters.
On the Kwantu Feature, we talk about this upcoming BRICS Summit with Gogo Dungezweni Aubrey Matshiqi in order to understand what South Africa could possibly be dealing with and if this is a good or bad move on side.
This evening on Change your mindset feature, we talk about the youth and creativity and were joined by Michael Lee, multiple TedX speaker and the a couple youth/s that he has worked with so that we can hear about what they have learned/experienced.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On the Weird and Wonderful tonight we are joined by Tristan Gooley, author of “How to read a Tree”. Tristan is an expert on tree patterns in the northern temperate zone. In How to Read a Tree, listeners can discover the simple principles that explain the shapes and patterns they can see in trees and what they mean. And they can learn rare skills that can be applied every time they pass a tree, whether they’re in a town or a wilder spot.
In keeping with the spirit of Youth Month, today on Financial Matters, Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory at Nedbank and GIBS faculty member, continue with part 2 of asking listeners to share: a message they would give to their younger self-regarding finances.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On our Political Analysis, we talk to Songezo Zibi, Rise Mzansi’s leader, about his latest article title “The BRICS Summit must take place in South Africa, without Putin”.LISTEN TO PODCAST