Profile Interview with Pat Mahlangu, Founder of Pat on Brands and Lerato Agency

How is AI changing the game in SEO and digital writing? AI has become a lot more than just a buzzword in the last few months – it has sparked a global response in the form of outrage, ex... 26 June 2023 3:03 PM
Harmony Gold mine explosion: There could be survivors, says Mantashe The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy said it had detected movements beneath the earth, pointing to signs of life. 26 June 2023 2:53 PM
City of Cape Town urges public to reduce water usage, despite dams filling up As a result of the heavier-than-usual rainfall, the Western Cape's dam levels are sitting at 94.6%. 26 June 2023 2:22 PM
‘The ANC is history in the Western Cape’: DA on party’s majority talk Off the back of the ANC's conference at the weekend, a provincial leader said the party had already begun its campaign for an outr... 26 June 2023 1:39 PM
[WATCH] Molly the dog is 1 canine candidate out of 102 running for Toronto mayor Adam Gilchrist chats about global trending news including the election for a Toronto mayor today from 102 candidates. 26 June 2023 12:45 PM
DA's Zille denies claims that she has a dossier on party's black members This follows allegations by DA’s former Eastern Cape leader, Nqaba Bhanga, that Zille keeps files on the party’s black members. 26 June 2023 6:56 AM
'I do think we're making a difference' - Andrew Middleton, CEO of gosolr gosolr is one of the leading solar installers in South Africa, by making solar power accessible to many through a more affordable... 26 June 2023 8:46 PM
The Kouro Property Group spotted a gap in the market and started flipping homes 'Flipping' is a real estate investment strategy where an investor buys a property with the intention of selling it for a profit ra... 26 June 2023 8:27 PM
Ready for the latest technology in home entertainment? It's the new Micro-LED TV Samsung's 76-inch Micro-LED screen costs R1.4-million, with the 140-inch model retailing for a whopping R3-million. 26 June 2023 8:13 PM
[LISTEN] 'Why do I feel such great shame saying that I'm coloured?' Carla breaks down her lived experience as a 'culturally coloured but politically black' person living in South Africa. 26 June 2023 3:11 PM
Sarah 'Fergie' Ferguson recovers after breast cancer scare and surgery at 63 y/o The Duchess of York believes her shocking diagnosis 'underlines the importance of regular screening.' 26 June 2023 1:23 PM
Jeep's all-electric Avenger snags yet another top award The Avenger just can't stop winning. 26 June 2023 1:17 PM
World Shearing Champs: Team SA wins blade shearing world title SA blade shearers Bonile Rabela and Zwelamakhosi Mbuweni, won gold in the blade shearing team division. The two also won in the bl... 26 June 2023 3:05 PM
Happy 56th birthday, Doctor Khumalo! The legendary footballer was Kaizer Chiefs’ superstar midfielder. 26 June 2023 8:39 AM
Kaizer Chiefs legends weigh in on the state of the once-mighty Amakhosi Brian Baloyi, Stanton Fredericks, and Cyril Nzama will all be taking part in a legends match at the Derrick Spencer Festival this... 24 June 2023 8:20 AM
Elton John closes Glastonbury with a spectacular farewell for his last UK show The 76-year-old icon winds down with a global farewell tour including Glastonbury ahead of a final gig in Stockholm on 8 July. 26 June 2023 2:37 PM
[WATCH] Drum roll! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reveal baby's sex Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reveal the gender of their first kid together as only a drummer from Blink-182 would. 26 June 2023 1:11 PM
Experience the magic of Disney's 100 years at Grand West The magic of Disney is being bought the Grand Arena in the form of Disney100 “The Concert” between 7 - 9 July 2023. Sara-Jayne ch... 25 June 2023 12:00 PM
[WATCH] Dingo euthanised after (ever-so-slightly) nibbling sunbather's bum There have reportedly been several incidents involving wild dingoes in the area, some a bit more life-threatening. 26 June 2023 12:46 PM
Too soon? OceanGate sparks outrage after placing job ad following sub disaster The company placed the advertisement a day after all passengers on board were presumed dead. 26 June 2023 12:24 PM
Mile high fight club? Drunk Russian passengers go berserk on flight to Turkey Adam Gilchrist reports on trending global news including a flight forced to divert because of 'unruly' passengers. 26 June 2023 11:04 AM
Ramaphosa says resentment at West still lingers overs COVID Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Ramaphosa described how African nations 'felt like we were beggar... 23 June 2023 6:27 PM
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
What the Wagner Group revolt in Russia could mean for the war in Ukraine Yevgeny Prigozhin demanded justice — and that took the form of an armed insurrection. 26 June 2023 8:08 AM
Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both? Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says... 22 June 2023 8:57 PM
MANDY WIENER: Frustrated South Africans burning SA to the ground, but won't vote There is growing social unrest in SA, warns The Institute of Risk Management SA, yet voters are more apathetic than ever. 22 June 2023 7:16 AM
Profile Interview with Pat Mahlangu, Founder of Pat on Brands and Lerato Agency

Profile Interview with Pat Mahlangu, Founder of Pat on Brands and Lerato Agency

16 June 2023 10:23 PM

Pat Mahlangu, Founder of Pat on Brands and Lerato Agency believes that the youth plays an active role in the South African economy; however, they are not given enough recognition or spotlight to acknowledge their impact in this economy. His company Pat On Brands just hosted the Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards (YOBA) and they were a success and he joins us to chat about his journey and belief in our youth.


Political Analysis: DP Mashatile needs to come clean about links to individuals connected to State Capture

27 June 2023 12:21 AM

On Political Analysis, we talk to we talk to Tebogo Khaas, a political commentator and chair of Public Interest SA, reacting to News24’s article that’s alleging that Deputy President Paul Mashatile has apparent links to individuals fingered for state capture corruption and they feel that the DP needs to come clean to the alleged assertion whether they’re true or not.

Current Affairs: The Wagner uprising: 24 hours that shook Russia

26 June 2023 11:35 PM

On Current Affairs, this evening we talk about the Wagner uprising that briefly shook Russia and basically to get more background on who the Wagner group are, their existence, where they can be found, their connection with Russia and how to interpret what happened in Russia on Sunday with the Wagner group walking in and out of Russia and we’re joined by Thembisa Fakude, Senior Research Fellow Africa Asia Dialogues (Afrasid) and Research Fellow Al Sharq Forum.  

Medical Matters: Dealing with colds and flu

26 June 2023 10:23 PM

On Monday's Medical Matters, we are joined by by Dr Marlin McKay, GP from Goldman Medical Centre, Johannesburg to talk about how to deal with colds and flu this winter especially after coming from covid-19.

Profile Interview with Nompumelelo Mafikeng, Project Manager at ABB

26 June 2023 8:55 PM

Profile Interview with Nompumelelo Mafikeng,  Project Manager at ABB

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Psychological Feature: Impact of Alcoholism in families

23 June 2023 9:36 PM

Alcohol abuse in families remain a serious problem in South Africa. Early exposure to dysfunctional family patterns may contribute to juvenile offending. Such an exposure sometimes remains harmful to children’s development and may create emotional problems for them.

On our psychological Matter, we look at how the impact of alcoholism in families and we’re joined by Sharon Shirinda, intern psychologist at Pretoria Psychologist (Pty) Ltd in Sunnyside, Pretoria.

Africa at a Glance: Series with Gogo Dungezweni Matshiqi [BRICS Summit]

23 June 2023 9:34 PM

The BRICS Summit of heads of state will be held in Johannesburg in August, Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor announced, after speculation that it could be held elsewhere. Even though hosting the 2023 BRICS summit may be filled with dangers, South Africa may be able to capitalise on the Summit only if it can carefully and skilfully know how to move around these choppy waters.

On the Kwantu Feature, we talk about this upcoming BRICS Summit with Gogo Dungezweni Aubrey Matshiqi in order to understand what South Africa could possibly be dealing with and if this is a good or bad move on side.

Change your Mindest: Youth and creativity - does it matter MORE?

21 June 2023 11:20 PM

This evening on Change your mindset feature, we talk about the youth and creativity and were joined by Michael Lee, multiple TedX speaker and the a couple youth/s that he has worked with so that we can hear about what they have learned/experienced.

Weird and Wonderful: Tree Reading in the Northern temperature zone

21 June 2023 10:13 PM

On the Weird and Wonderful tonight we are joined by Tristan Gooley, author of “How to read a Tree”. Tristan is an expert on tree patterns in the northern temperate zone. In How to Read a Tree, listeners can discover the simple principles that explain the shapes and patterns they can see in trees and what they mean. And they can learn rare skills that can be applied every time they pass a tree, whether they’re in a town or a wilder spot.

Contact Details:

Website: www.naturalnavigator.com

Email: info@naturalnavigator.com

Financial Matters: Message to your younger self about finances [Part 2]

21 June 2023 9:58 PM

In keeping with the spirit of Youth Month, today on Financial Matters, Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory at Nedbank and GIBS faculty member, continue with part 2 of asking listeners to share: a message they would give to their younger self-regarding finances.

Political Analysis: The BRICS Summit must take place in South Africa, without Putin

20 June 2023 11:13 PM

On our Political Analysis, we talk to Songezo Zibi, Rise Mzansi’s leader, about his latest article title “The BRICS Summit must take place in South Africa, without Putin”.

City of Cape Town urges public to reduce water usage, despite dams filling up

Local

‘The ANC is history in the Western Cape’: DA on party’s majority talk

Politics

World Shearing Champs: Team SA wins blade shearing world title

Sport

Multi-vehicle accident involving truck results in closure of N3

27 June 2023 12:10 AM

JMPD officers monitor Diepkloof hostel protest

26 June 2023 10:24 PM

Groote Schuur Hospital unveils cutting-edge machine to treat cancer patients

26 June 2023 10:17 PM

