Profile Interview with Founder of Reel Gardening and 2023 Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award finalist, Claire Blanckenberg.

Guest: Author and consultant at changecreatorsa, Stanley Beckett and Dr. Johan Coetzee author of the book "Screw Retirement", or the Afrikaans version "Aftree se gat" highlight a remarkable book that charts a path from the restlessness of life's trials such as retirement and layoffs, to a place of calm and self-understanding. This isn't just a book; it's a practical guide, helping you comprehend your specific challenges and revealing what steps you need to take.

