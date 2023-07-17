CURRENT AFFAIRS: A deep dive into the Koeberg refurbishment saga

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Can you cash in on SA's Unemployment Insurance Fund? Here's some UIF basics UIF specialist and practitioner Sindiswa Mbonambi tells us how to go about claiming from SA's Unemployment Insurance Fund. 20 July 2023 12:01 PM
[WATCH] Paramedic shows how many motorists WON'T make way for emergency services Motorists are supposed to give way to emergency services, but so many just choose not to. 20 July 2023 11:41 AM
SPCA gives Cape fur seal pup life-changing surgery to swim again Barbara Friedman reports on the day's online trends including a seal pup saved by the SPCA. 20 July 2023 11:33 AM
[LISTEN] The Good Party will NOT be joining the DA's 'problematic' moonshot pact The Good Party were not invited to join the DA's pact to unseat the ANC, but if they were they "wouldn't jump onboard". 19 July 2023 3:31 PM
Putin won't attend BRICS Summit, Presidency confirms In a statement, The Presidency said Russia would be represented by the country's foreign minister - Sergey Lavrov. 19 July 2023 1:03 PM
Wagner fighters touch down in Central African Republic to secure referendum African correspondent Crystal Orderson weighs in on why Wagner is still in the Central African Republic. 19 July 2023 12:07 PM
DJ Sbu has done it! Mofaya secures Shoprite Checkers deal Mofaya will soon hit the shelves of Shoprite and Checkers. 20 July 2023 11:29 AM
Koeberg: Another dark festive season? Electricity minister 'very worried' The refurbishment of Koeberg, Africa's only nuclear plant, has been subject to numerous delays. 20 July 2023 11:28 AM
What happens when salesperson doesn't disclose accident history of a used car? Wendy Knowler relates the horror story of a long-time client who was misled about her latest purchase by a branded dealership. 19 July 2023 9:52 PM
Can you cash in on SA's Unemployment Insurance Fund? Here's some UIF basics UIF specialist and practitioner Sindiswa Mbonambi tells us how to go about claiming from SA's Unemployment Insurance Fund. 20 July 2023 12:01 PM
International Chess Day: Improve your memory and concentration with chess International Chess Day will be commemorated on 20 July, and the game has more benefits than you might think. 20 July 2023 11:47 AM
SPCA gives Cape fur seal pup life-changing surgery to swim again Barbara Friedman reports on the day's online trends including a seal pup saved by the SPCA. 20 July 2023 11:33 AM
Women's Football World Cup kicks off despite fatal shooting hours before event A shooting in the centre of Auckland in New Zealand left three dead hours before the opening of the Fifa Women's World Cup. 20 July 2023 10:26 AM
Janine van Wyk disappointed to miss World Cup, but is not ready to retire yet The 36-year-old is hoping to become the most capped African footballer of all-time. 19 July 2023 8:21 PM
African teams could cause upsets at the Women's World Cup "There's a strong chance one of the African teams could make the knockouts... and they all have the potential to stir things up." 19 July 2023 11:20 AM
Happy 76th birthday, Carlos Santana! Carlos Santana celebrates a birthday today and so we take a trip down memory lane, celebrating with some of his best music. 20 July 2023 8:57 AM
Barbie adds virtual social media influencer to her career list Barbie was developed in 1959 as a doll. Since then, she has evolved through a series of physical and digital iterations. 19 July 2023 1:36 PM
'Binnelanders' confirms actor Bradley Olivier is 'on life support' 'Binnelanders' actor Bradley Olivier is not dead and is in hospital on life support, it has been confirmed. 19 July 2023 1:17 PM
Wagner fighters touch down in Central African Republic to secure referendum African correspondent Crystal Orderson weighs in on why Wagner is still in the Central African Republic. 19 July 2023 12:07 PM
Over-the-counter birth control pill approved in the US The United States Food and Drug Administration has approved the first ever over-the-counter birth control pill. 19 July 2023 10:09 AM
Iconic: Take a tour of the world's biggest cruise ship When completed, the Royal Caribbean's 'Icon of the Seas' will steal the title of the largest cruise ship in the world. 18 July 2023 2:55 PM
De Beers deal will make Botswana 'global capital of diamonds' says president Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas has a roundup of business news from the continent on The Money Show. 19 July 2023 9:06 PM
Kenyan 'starvation cult' death toll now at more than 400 More than 400 people have died as a result of a "starvation cult" in Kenya. 19 July 2023 1:13 PM
Zim embassy in SA to citizens: 'Zimbabwe is ready to receive you' Ahead of Zimbabwe's elections in August, its consul general in Johannesburg, Eria Phiri, said the governing party was focusing on... 19 July 2023 7:56 AM
MANDY WIENER: Joburg CBD explosion – is this what a collapsed city looks like? Johannesburg is collapsing and its dodgy leadership is incapable and weak. 20 July 2023 9:50 AM
Putin not coming to South Africa 'shows the unity of BRICS' Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be attending the BRICS summit, saving South Africa from a diplomatic nightmare. 20 July 2023 9:10 AM
'Fastvertising': Did you see maize meal brand credit itself for Jozi snow? Iconic local brand Iwisa whipped up a quick and 'cool' response to the recent Joburg snowfall, taking advantage of the #jozisnow h... 19 July 2023 8:18 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
CURRENT AFFAIRS: A deep dive into the Koeberg refurbishment saga
17 July 2023 10:17 PM

CURRENT AFFAIRS: A deep dive into the Koeberg refurbishment saga

17 July 2023 10:17 PM

Guest: Energy expert Matthew Cruz provides expert insights on the alarmingly delayed project, the significant loss of power generation, and Eskom's struggle against a perfect storm of increased demand and recurring technical issues.


Change your Mindset feature: Screw Retirement", or the Afrikaans version "Aftree se gat"
19 July 2023 11:23 PM

19 July 2023 11:23 PM

Guest: Author and consultant at changecreatorsa, Stanley Beckett and Dr. Johan Coetzee author of the book "Screw Retirement", or the Afrikaans version "Aftree se gat" highlight a remarkable book that charts a path from the restlessness of life's trials such as retirement and layoffs, to a place of calm and self-understanding. This isn't just a book; it's a practical guide, helping you comprehend your specific challenges and revealing what steps you need to take.

Weird and Wonderful: Demystify Numerology

19 July 2023 10:22 PM

Guest: Sandy Smith - Numerologist

Financial Matters: The unseen cost of financial stress
19 July 2023 9:33 PM

19 July 2023 9:33 PM

Guest: Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory at Nedbank and GIBS faculty member. We explore the urgent need for managing financial stress and discuss practical strategies to lighten this burden because your well-being is about more than just your bank balance.

Entrepreneurship Feature: Building Your Own Economy, Finance and Banking
18 July 2023 11:36 PM

18 July 2023 11:36 PM

Guest: Obakeng Gaitate - Chief Executive Officer of the Gaitate Group 

Education Feature: Navigating the complex world of business, the need to weave together strategy, organisation, and leadership
18 July 2023 10:35 PM

18 July 2023 10:35 PM

Guest:  Andisa Ramavhunga, a seasoned Business Transformation Expert and Group Chief Advisor at Ntyiso Consulting

POLITICAL ANALYSIS: Confronting the daunting issue of government neglect in the trucking industry
17 July 2023 11:13 PM

17 July 2023 11:13 PM

Guest: Political analyst, Ralph Mathekga

CURRENT AFFAIRS: 2010 FIFA World Cup Legacy Trust's funds
17 July 2023 9:59 PM

17 July 2023 9:59 PM

Guest: Investigative journalist, Pauli van Wyk,

Profile Interview with Founder of Reel Gardening and 2023 Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award finalist, Claire Blanckenberg
14 July 2023 10:09 PM

14 July 2023 10:09 PM

Profile Interview with Founder of Reel Gardening and 2023 Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award finalist, Claire Blanckenberg.

Africa at A Glance: African countries reducing reliance on SA due to the violent attacks on trucks.
13 July 2023 11:03 PM

13 July 2023 11:03 PM

On Africa At A Glance Feature, we talk to the president of The Black Bulk Transporters Association, Mr. Charles Mhlongo, whose concerned about more African countries reducing their reliance on South Africa's ports, due to frequent violence and attacks on heavy trucks.

PICS, VIDEOS: Chaos and road closures after Joburg CBD gas blast
Local

Local

Koeberg: Another dark festive season? Electricity minister 'very worried'
Local Business

Local Business

MANDY WIENER: Joburg CBD explosion – is this what a collapsed city looks like?
Opinion

Opinion

Gas experts investigate cause of Joburg CBD blast
20 July 2023 1:04 PM

20 July 2023 1:04 PM

Body of medical student who died in Philippines set to arrive in SA on Saturday
20 July 2023 11:57 AM

20 July 2023 11:57 AM

ICC, BRICS consulted before decision on Putin's summit attendance, says govt
20 July 2023 11:15 AM

20 July 2023 11:15 AM

