Education Feature: Navigating the complex world of business, the need to weave together strategy, organisation, and leadership

Guest: As the political editor at News24 in Johannesburg, Qaanitah Hunter has made her mark in the industry, winning prestigious accolades such as the Vodacom Journalist of the Year in 2016 and 2017, as well as the Nat Nakasa Journalism Award in 2019. Her insightful perspectives have graced the pages of her book "Balance of Power: Ramaphosa and the Future of South Africa" and have been featured on major national and international news outlets.

