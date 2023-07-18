Entrepreneurship Feature: Building Your Own Economy, Finance and Banking

Guest: Obakeng Gaitate - Chief Executive Officer of the Gaitate Group
Guest: Ndia Magadagela (CA) SA co-founder and CEO of Everlectric. Everlectric packages leading international electric vehicles, charging infrastructure & innovative finance solutions that remove the hurdles to adopting a cleaner & more efficient future. The services make fleet transition to electric vehicles as painless as possible.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: As the political editor at News24 in Johannesburg, Qaanitah Hunter has made her mark in the industry, winning prestigious accolades such as the Vodacom Journalist of the Year in 2016 and 2017, as well as the Nat Nakasa Journalism Award in 2019. Her insightful perspectives have graced the pages of her book "Balance of Power: Ramaphosa and the Future of South Africa" and have been featured on major national and international news outlets.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mightie Jamie political analyst, discuss the upcoming August 2023 electionsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: André Daniels Head of Tax Controversy & Dispute Resolution at Tax Consulting joins us to explore the lifeline provided by the SARS Voluntary Disclosure Programme (VDP) and gain an understanding of the Tax Dispute Resolution Process. He also shares valuable tips and insightful perspectives on how taxpayers can maintain compliance while filing their tax returns.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Jiten Singh, an Educational Psychologist discusses the various forms of bullying, signs for parents and teachers to watch out for, community measures to protect children, and the profound impact of bullying on a child's well-being.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Author and consultant at changecreatorsa, Stanley Beckett and Dr. Johan Coetzee author of the book "Screw Retirement", or the Afrikaans version "Aftree se gat" highlight a remarkable book that charts a path from the restlessness of life's trials such as retirement and layoffs, to a place of calm and self-understanding. This isn't just a book; it's a practical guide, helping you comprehend your specific challenges and revealing what steps you need to take.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sandy Smith - NumerologistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory at Nedbank and GIBS faculty member. We explore the urgent need for managing financial stress and discuss practical strategies to lighten this burden because your well-being is about more than just your bank balance.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Andisa Ramavhunga, a seasoned Business Transformation Expert and Group Chief Advisor at Ntyiso ConsultingLISTEN TO PODCAST