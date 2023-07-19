Financial Matters: The unseen cost of financial stress

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
City of Joburg calls for gas explosion to be declared local state of disaster Exactly one week ago today, a deadly underground gas explosion ripped through the streets of Joburg claiming one life. 26 July 2023 5:31 PM
N1 assault: SAPS VIP protectors say State's case against them is weak The eight men who were filmed earlier this month beating up three people on the side of the N1 highway in Johannesburg made their... 26 July 2023 3:32 PM
Kelly Khumalo's neighbour says she saw 3 people flee scene where Meyiwa was shot Nthabiseng Mokete made the revelation during her evidence in the ongoing murder trial at the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday. 26 July 2023 3:27 PM
Russia summit is a golden opportunity for Africa to get rid of Wagner Group Russia needs the summit to help it win more friends in Africa. 26 July 2023 11:19 AM
Mashatile agrees with UNDP that SA's 'high unemployment is a ticking time bomb' The latest report by the United Nations Development Programme has looked at youth unemployment in South Africa through a human dev... 26 July 2023 6:28 AM
[LISTEN] Peter Marais weighs in on the Western Cape Peoples Bill Through this bill, the FF Plus will be able to govern the 'West Capetonians' without interference from the national government. 24 July 2023 2:41 PM
Finance Feature: Why you should NEVER lie to SARS about your finances A recent win in a High Court case shows that SARS may know more about your bank account than you realise. 26 July 2023 2:44 PM
Nersa's benchmarking method for municipal power tariff hikes unlawful - CoCT The City of Cape Town was responding to allegations that it raised tariffs by 17.6% unlawfully, citing it was approved by council... 26 July 2023 1:41 PM
AI as an investment tool? Definitely, says a financial expert Investment School - The impact of Artificial Intelligence on investing and its benefits for the retail sector. 26 July 2023 11:03 AM
BMW's electric XM is the percfect mixture of comfort and luxury. Got R3.4 mil? Love luxury, comfort and speed? This car is for you! 26 July 2023 4:33 PM
Finance Feature: Why you should NEVER lie to SARS about your finances A recent win in a High Court case shows that SARS may know more about your bank account than you realise. 26 July 2023 2:44 PM
Puppy yoga, goat meditation... is working out online with pets ethical? An animal welfare scientist explores what these activities might mean for the cute creatures. 26 July 2023 1:50 PM
Netball World Cup: An untold black sport history of South Africa The 2023 Netball World Cup kicks off in Cape Town on Friday. 26 July 2023 11:08 AM
Netball World Cup kicks off with FREE concert at the fan park, 4pm TODAY! Ahead of the Netball World Cup kick-off on 28 July - the fan park opens today with a free five-hour concert featuring local artist... 26 July 2023 9:27 AM
Kylian Mbappe's potential move to Saudi League shaking up the world of football Karim Benzema, N’golo Kante, Edouard Mendy, Ruben Neves and Roberto Firmino are just a few big name players to have made the move... 25 July 2023 8:30 PM
Here's what Cillian Murphy (and other actors) are REALLY smoking in movies... Spoiler alert: it's not real cigarettes. 26 July 2023 12:37 PM
Happy 59th Birthday, Sandra Bullock! Here's a look at her most iconic roles From Miss Congeniality to Ocean’s 8, let’s look back at 10 of her most iconic movie roles. 26 July 2023 10:22 AM
Netball World Cup kicks off with FREE concert at the fan park, 4pm TODAY! Ahead of the Netball World Cup kick-off on 28 July - the fan park opens today with a free five-hour concert featuring local artist... 26 July 2023 9:27 AM
Russia summit is a golden opportunity for Africa to get rid of Wagner Group Russia needs the summit to help it win more friends in Africa. 26 July 2023 11:19 AM
China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang sacked after 'disappearing' for a month China’s foreign minister Qin Gang has been forcefully ousted after a month-long absence from public view. 26 July 2023 9:22 AM
[WATCH] Greece 'at war with fire' as vicious wildfires blaze across islands If you had plans to ditch South Africa's winter for a warm summer in Greece, it might be time to make alternative plans. 25 July 2023 12:02 PM
Reflecting on Gukurahundi genocide: 'It committed unspeakable atrocities' [LISTEN] What actually happened during Zimbabwe's Gukurahundi genocide. 24 July 2023 4:09 PM
Russia-Africa summit provides a global stage for Moscow to puff up its power The key question for African citizens to ask is: whose interests are being served? 24 July 2023 11:07 AM
Kenya could soon follow Uganda with extreme anti-LGBT laws Kenya may soon table homophobic legislation similar to that found in Uganda. 21 July 2023 1:22 PM
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
Do we focus too much on leadership while middle managers carry the can? An organisational politics expert talks about the revival of the middle manager in today's changing workplace. 20 July 2023 8:44 PM
MANDY WIENER: Joburg CBD explosion – is this what a collapsed city looks like? Johannesburg is collapsing and its dodgy leadership is incapable and weak. 20 July 2023 9:50 AM
The Aubrey Masango Show
Financial Matters: The unseen cost of financial stress

Financial Matters: The unseen cost of financial stress

19 July 2023 9:33 PM

Guest: Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory at Nedbank and GIBS faculty member. We explore the urgent need for managing financial stress and discuss practical strategies to lighten this burden because your well-being is about more than just your bank balance.


Entrepreneurship Feature: entrepreneurship, leadership, and mastery of the mindset

25 July 2023 11:15 PM

We’re joined by Jabu Zwane, the esteemed Mindset Development Specialist, Executive Coach, and Keynote Speaker. With extensive experience across 10 countries and 3 continents, he has empowered over 50 companies, including BMW GROUP SA, Standard Bank SA, and Accenture. He joins us to share his insights on entrepreneurship, leadership, and mastery of the mindset.

Man Torque feature: Mentorship Moment

25 July 2023 10:16 PM

Grid Worldwide and SheSays have teamed up for an empowering female initiative called Mentorship Moments ahead of Women's Month. Grid, known for its work with iconic brands like FNB and MTN, aims to elevate and empower women through meaningful mentorship. The Mentorship Moments program seeks to address challenges faced by women in the creative field and promote gender equality and leadership within the industry. Jessica Wilkins, client service director at Grid, and Kagiso Tshepo, executive creative director, will discuss the initiative and its impact on tonight's Man Torque feature.

Analysis Feature: ANC Women's league conference

24 July 2023 11:15 PM

Political Reporter at the Sunday Times Kgothatso Madisa and Political Analyst Asanda Ngoasheng join us to discuss the latest ANC Women's League developments. Sisisi Tolashe, a prominent figure in the political landscape, has been elected as the new president of the league, defeating former leader Bathabile Dlamini by an overwhelming margin. Having received 1,756 votes out of 2,962 delegates, Tolashe's victory marks a significant shift 

Current Affairs: Shortage of stomas at public hospitals

24 July 2023 10:13 PM

A shocking investigation by Daily Maverick has uncovered the distressing treatment of stoma patients in South Africa's public health sector. Due to shortages of colostomy pouches, some patients have been resorting to using plastic bags taped to their abdomens, causing great indignity and pain. The lack of access to specialist care and support exacerbates the challenges faced by ostomates, who often experience stigma and discrimination. Despite previous reports of shortages being resolved, the situation remains dire, leaving patients in anguish and despair. Corruption and mismanagement appear to contribute to the ongoing crisis, leaving ostomates without the proper care and compassion they deserve. We discuss these distressing findings with Mark Heywood, a senior journalist at the Daily Maverick and Editor for Maverick Citizen.

Current Affairs: New national security threats

24 July 2023 9:43 PM

In a bid to tackle the findings of the Mufamadi Panel and Zondo Commission on South Africa's intelligence structures, a new bill is set to declare "theft or syphoning of state financial resources" as a national security threat. The General Intelligence Laws Amendment Bill (GILAB) aims to reform the State Security Agency (SSA) and address issues like state capture and corruption. The bill also establishes a Foreign Intelligence Service and a Domestic Intelligence Agency to enhance intelligence gathering and counter threats to national security. Joining us to explain this bill is legal analyst Legal Analyst, Mpumelelo Zikalala.

South African Doing Great Things: with Ndia Magadagela (CA) SA co-founder and CEO of Everlectric.

21 July 2023 11:50 PM

Guest: Ndia Magadagela (CA) SA co-founder and CEO of Everlectric. Everlectric packages leading international electric vehicles, charging infrastructure & innovative finance solutions that remove the hurdles to adopting a cleaner & more efficient future. The services make fleet transition to electric vehicles as painless as possible.

Profile Interview: Award-winning journalist Qaanitah Hunter.

21 July 2023 10:14 PM

Guest: As the political editor at News24 in Johannesburg, Qaanitah Hunter has made her mark in the industry, winning prestigious accolades such as the Vodacom Journalist of the Year in 2016 and 2017, as well as the Nat Nakasa Journalism Award in 2019. Her insightful perspectives have graced the pages of her book "Balance of Power: Ramaphosa and the Future of South Africa" and have been featured on major national and international news outlets.

Africa at a Glance: Upcoming Zimbabwean elections

20 July 2023 11:20 PM

Guest: Mightie Jamie political analyst, discuss the upcoming  August 2023 elections 

Education Feature: Getting your tax returns right

20 July 2023 10:25 PM

Guest: André Daniels Head of Tax Controversy & Dispute Resolution at Tax Consulting joins us to explore the lifeline provided by the SARS Voluntary Disclosure Programme (VDP) and gain an understanding of the Tax Dispute Resolution Process. He also shares valuable tips and insightful perspectives on how taxpayers can maintain compliance while filing their tax returns.

Psychological feature: Children and navigating bullying

20 July 2023 9:18 PM

Guest: Jiten Singh, an Educational Psychologist discusses the various forms of bullying, signs for parents and teachers to watch out for, community measures to protect children, and the profound impact of bullying on a child's well-being.

Thipanyane, Lukhaimane top political party nominations for Public Protector job

26 July 2023 7:24 PM

Striking Tshwane municipal workers vow not to return to work until demands met

26 July 2023 6:54 PM

US actor Kevin Spacey found not guilty of UK sex offences

26 July 2023 6:41 PM

