Psychological feature: Children and navigating bullying

A shocking investigation by Daily Maverick has uncovered the distressing treatment of stoma patients in South Africa's public health sector. Due to shortages of colostomy pouches, some patients have been resorting to using plastic bags taped to their abdomens, causing great indignity and pain. The lack of access to specialist care and support exacerbates the challenges faced by ostomates, who often experience stigma and discrimination. Despite previous reports of shortages being resolved, the situation remains dire, leaving patients in anguish and despair. Corruption and mismanagement appear to contribute to the ongoing crisis, leaving ostomates without the proper care and compassion they deserve. We discuss these distressing findings with Mark Heywood, a senior journalist at the Daily Maverick and Editor for Maverick Citizen.

