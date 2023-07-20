Education Feature: Getting your tax returns right

Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory at Nedbank and GIBS faculty member discusses the stark realities of financial distress, a situation that's become all too common in our turbulent economic times. Join us as we ask the hard questions: How are individuals like you and me navigating these tough financial straits? What are the cardinal do's and don'ts when our financial ground seems shaky? Lastly, we'll examine the profound and often unseen impacts that financial hardship can have on our lives, from personal relationships to mental well-being.

