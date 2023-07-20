Education Feature: Getting your tax returns right

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
9.2 MILLION citizens don’t pay TV licence, new funding model could change that Government is proposing that the television licence model be replaced with the household fee model. 29 July 2023 3:36 PM
Netball World Cup: Spar Proteas look to keep momentum going against Sri Lanka On Friday, South Africa beat Wales 61-50 in front of a packed Cape International Convention Centre, and they hope to keep their wi... 29 July 2023 1:13 PM
Thato Matelane talks comedy, near-death experiences and being different Amy MacIver was in conversation with Thato Mabelane, a comedian, swimmer, South African rower, breast cancer survivor, volunteer a... 29 July 2023 1:01 PM
Malema praises Mazzotti, says EFF 'not ashamed of associating with him' The controversial tobacco trader who gave the red berets money in order to register as a political party with the Independent Elec... 28 July 2023 8:03 AM
[LISTEN] Do women’s leagues still represent the interests of women? Do women's leagues represent ALL women's rights, or only those that belong to a party? 27 July 2023 3:15 PM
Russia summit is a golden opportunity for Africa to get rid of Wagner Group Russia needs the summit to help it win more friends in Africa. 26 July 2023 11:19 AM
High Court quashes government's beef with plant-based meat The High Court has ruled against government's seizure of vegetable-based products with names associated to meat products. 28 July 2023 5:33 PM
South Africa's first-of-its-kind laptop library is here thanks to TechMarkit Thanks to their first-of-its-kind Laptop Library programme you can "lend" a laptop or notebook for a nominal refundable deposit. 28 July 2023 4:01 PM
Premier Lesufi commits to creating 6000 jobs every month for the next year Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has committed to creating 6000 jobs a month for the next year to address high unemployment. 28 July 2023 8:49 AM
High cost of living impacting vehicle sales? There seems to be a high supply of vehicles but a low demand for them. 29 July 2023 12:50 PM
Why SA's breastfeeding rate is shockingly low Each Saturday morning at 0740 on Weekend Breakfast we focus on an area of 'wellness' - health, relationships, mental health, caree... 29 July 2023 9:08 AM
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend Here are some ideas on how you can make the most of your weekend. 29 July 2023 8:27 AM
See them fly: Spar Proteas off to a winning start Thousands of fans packed the CTICC on Friday for the 2023 Netball World Cup's opening ceremony to officially get the tournament un... 29 July 2023 7:45 AM
Maimane Phiri Games reaches its climax and celebrates 23 year anniversary Phiri, a Bafana Bafana player at the 1998 Fifa World Cup, relaunched his annual MAP Games in 2022 after a two-tear COVID enforced... 28 July 2023 9:18 PM
'I want to be remembered as one of the African greats' - Jonathan Kuminga The Golden State Warriors player already became an NBA champion in his rookie season in 2021. 28 July 2023 9:14 PM
Thato Matelane talks comedy, near-death experiences and being different Amy MacIver was in conversation with Thato Mabelane, a comedian, swimmer, South African rower, breast cancer survivor, volunteer a... 29 July 2023 1:01 PM
The OG Carrie Bradshaw, Candace Bushnell, brings Sex and The City to Cape Town Candace Bushnell AKA the real person behind Carrie Bradshaw speaks about her one-woman show coming to the Artscape. 28 July 2023 2:59 PM
Chilly weather = Netflix & chill with these highly recommended shows This weekend's weather is perfect to Netflix and chill! Matt Green has a list of shows to keep you entertained as it pours. 28 July 2023 12:50 PM
Singapore executes woman for first time in almost two decades Saridewi Binte Djamani was hanged in Singapore on Friday afternoon after being convicted of a drug crime. 28 July 2023 3:08 PM
Allyship or dependency... What is Putin's goal with Russia-Africa summit? The Russia-Africa summit is currently underway, but many European countries are skeptical of the summit. 28 July 2023 12:37 PM
Ban smartphones from ALL schools, everywhere - United Nations UNESCO is calling for all smartphones to be banned from all schools around the world. 28 July 2023 9:54 AM
Russia-Africa summit: Black Sea Grain deal 'top of the agenda' President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading the South African delegation at the second Russia-Africa summit. 27 July 2023 8:45 AM
Reflecting on Gukurahundi genocide: 'It committed unspeakable atrocities' [LISTEN] What actually happened during Zimbabwe's Gukurahundi genocide. 24 July 2023 4:09 PM
Russia-Africa summit provides a global stage for Moscow to puff up its power The key question for African citizens to ask is: whose interests are being served? 24 July 2023 11:07 AM
'Jani was too honest to survive in SA' - Herman Lategan on Jani Allan's death Allan was widely considered to be one of the first celebrity journalists in SA, making her mark in the media in the 1980s. 27 July 2023 9:32 AM
MANDY WIENER: We must applaud (and protect) the eyewitness who did not look away The motorist who filmed VIP protection officers meting out abuse is being threatened, but she/he deserves a national order. 27 July 2023 7:01 AM
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
Education Feature: Getting your tax returns right

Education Feature: Getting your tax returns right

20 July 2023 10:25 PM

Guest: André Daniels Head of Tax Controversy & Dispute Resolution at Tax Consulting joins us to explore the lifeline provided by the SARS Voluntary Disclosure Programme (VDP) and gain an understanding of the Tax Dispute Resolution Process. He also shares valuable tips and insightful perspectives on how taxpayers can maintain compliance while filing their tax returns.


South African Doing Great Things: With Dr. Lesley Ann Foster

28 July 2023 11:18 PM

Dr. Lesley Ann Foster, the founder and executive director of Masimanyane Women’s Rights International, is a relentless advocate for eradicating gender-based violence and advancing women's rights. Her influential work extends to 26 African countries as the President of Amanitare Sexual Rights Network, and across 122 countries through the International Women’s Rights Action Watch Asia Pacific. A dedicated activist, she tirelessly uplifts women's knowledge and agency, inspiring them to become agents of change in their lives and society. Guided by her personal vision as an African feminist, she is committed to creating a world where all women are free, valued, and enjoy their human rights.

Profile Interview: Dr. Sifiso Falala

28 July 2023 10:26 PM

Dr. Sifiso Falala who is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sovereign Africa Ratings. Furthermore, he is the CEO of Plus 94 Research, one of the largest independent market research companies in South Africa. He is the current President of Pan African Media Research Organisation (PAMRO), a former Chairman of Southern African Marketing Research Association (SAMRA) and is currently a member of European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR). He holds a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree from the Da Vinci Institute, Master of Science in Population Studies, and Bachelor of Business Studies with Honours.

Africa at a Glance: Russian Summit

27 July 2023 11:26 PM

African leaders have gathered in Russia for a summit with President Vladimir Putin amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The two-day summit, held in St. Petersburg, aims to strengthen ties between Russia and the continent. However, Western powers have allegedly applied "outrageous" pressure on African heads of state to discourage attendance at the summit. Despite this interference, Putin remains optimistic, emphasizing Africa's importance as one of the emerging poles in the multipolar world. The summit will address various issues, including trade, cooperation, and efforts to pursue peace in Ukraine. Joining to discuss this is Professor Fulefelo Netswera from the BRICS research institute and Peter Fabricus, Journalist and policy analyst

Crime Time: Cape Town Kidnappings

27 July 2023 10:14 PM

A Times LIVE investigation has uncovered a disturbing network of corruption and crime, where alleged international crime bosses have been able to operate freely with the aid of corrupt police and home affairs officials. This has allowed them to terrorize local and international business owners without consequence. The Western Cape has become a kidnapping capital, with police officers, including those from specialized units, allegedly involved. To tell us more about the troubling revelations is Journalist at Times Live Graeme Hosken.

Psychological Feature: Medical Trauma

27 July 2023 9:33 PM

 Dr. Eve joins us to focus on a critical topic affecting both adults and children: Medical Trauma within the healthcare system. Defined as the psychological and physiological responses to pain, injury, and frightening treatment experiences, medical trauma often remains unrecognized, leaving patients to cope silently. We'll delve into PTSD symptoms that may arise and highlight the signs of trauma responses to medical treatments. Join us as we discuss essential strategies for managing medical trauma and providing much-needed support, fostering healing and understanding for those facing these challenges within our public health care system

Change your Mindset feature: Three pivotal shifts

26 July 2023 11:09 PM

We turn the spotlight on “Three Pivotal Shifts” that could redefine your wealth-building journey. We delve into these transformative strategies, each designed to significantly increase your capacity for wealth creation. Whether you're a seasoned business owner, a young professional, or simply someone seeking to enhance their financial security, this segment is tailored with you in mind. We’re joined by author and consultant at changecreatorsa, Stanley Beckett.

Weird and Wonderful: The nature of reality

26 July 2023 10:22 PM

Savyasaci Das also known as Savya The Monk joins us to discuss an intriguing exploration of the very fabric of our existence, as we unpack the 'Nature of Reality' and its profound correlation to our lifelong pursuit of happiness. He’ll illuminate the immutable laws of nature governing this quest, lending a deeper understanding of our place within the universe. Whether you're a spiritual seeker, a curious mind, or someone yearning for deeper fulfilment, this discussion promises enlightenment and insight.

Financial Matters: Finacial shame

26 July 2023 9:36 PM

Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory at Nedbank and GIBS faculty member discusses the stark realities of financial distress, a situation that's become all too common in our turbulent economic times. Join us as we ask the hard questions: How are individuals like you and me navigating these tough financial straits? What are the cardinal do's and don'ts when our financial ground seems shaky? Lastly, we'll examine the profound and often unseen impacts that financial hardship can have on our lives, from personal relationships to mental well-being.

Entrepreneurship Feature: entrepreneurship, leadership, and mastery of the mindset

25 July 2023 11:15 PM

We’re joined by Jabu Zwane, the esteemed Mindset Development Specialist, Executive Coach, and Keynote Speaker. With extensive experience across 10 countries and 3 continents, he has empowered over 50 companies, including BMW GROUP SA, Standard Bank SA, and Accenture. He joins us to share his insights on entrepreneurship, leadership, and mastery of the mindset.

Man Torque feature: Mentorship Moment

25 July 2023 10:16 PM

Grid Worldwide and SheSays have teamed up for an empowering female initiative called Mentorship Moments ahead of Women's Month. Grid, known for its work with iconic brands like FNB and MTN, aims to elevate and empower women through meaningful mentorship. The Mentorship Moments program seeks to address challenges faced by women in the creative field and promote gender equality and leadership within the industry. Jessica Wilkins, client service director at Grid, and Kagiso Tshepo, executive creative director, will discuss the initiative and its impact on tonight's Man Torque feature.

[WEATHER] BRRRR! Thundershowers, and lightning expected over the weekend

Weather

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

Lifestyle

Jub Jub released on bail after arrest for rape, attempted murder

Entertainment Local

'EFF has enhanced checks and balances of our political system' - UDM's Holomisa

29 July 2023 6:15 PM

ANC Veterans League against party going into coalitions as 2024 approaches

29 July 2023 6:09 PM

Ukrainian association protests against staging of Russian ballet Swan Lake

29 July 2023 5:40 PM

