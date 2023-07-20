Education Feature: Getting your tax returns right

Guest: André Daniels Head of Tax Controversy & Dispute Resolution at Tax Consulting joins us to explore the lifeline provided by the SARS Voluntary Disclosure Programme (VDP) and gain an understanding of the Tax Dispute Resolution Process. He also shares valuable tips and insightful perspectives on how taxpayers can maintain compliance while filing their tax returns.
Dr. Lesley Ann Foster, the founder and executive director of Masimanyane Women’s Rights International, is a relentless advocate for eradicating gender-based violence and advancing women's rights. Her influential work extends to 26 African countries as the President of Amanitare Sexual Rights Network, and across 122 countries through the International Women’s Rights Action Watch Asia Pacific. A dedicated activist, she tirelessly uplifts women's knowledge and agency, inspiring them to become agents of change in their lives and society. Guided by her personal vision as an African feminist, she is committed to creating a world where all women are free, valued, and enjoy their human rights.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr. Sifiso Falala who is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sovereign Africa Ratings. Furthermore, he is the CEO of Plus 94 Research, one of the largest independent market research companies in South Africa. He is the current President of Pan African Media Research Organisation (PAMRO), a former Chairman of Southern African Marketing Research Association (SAMRA) and is currently a member of European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR). He holds a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree from the Da Vinci Institute, Master of Science in Population Studies, and Bachelor of Business Studies with Honours.LISTEN TO PODCAST
African leaders have gathered in Russia for a summit with President Vladimir Putin amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The two-day summit, held in St. Petersburg, aims to strengthen ties between Russia and the continent. However, Western powers have allegedly applied "outrageous" pressure on African heads of state to discourage attendance at the summit. Despite this interference, Putin remains optimistic, emphasizing Africa's importance as one of the emerging poles in the multipolar world. The summit will address various issues, including trade, cooperation, and efforts to pursue peace in Ukraine. Joining to discuss this is Professor Fulefelo Netswera from the BRICS research institute and Peter Fabricus, Journalist and policy analystLISTEN TO PODCAST
A Times LIVE investigation has uncovered a disturbing network of corruption and crime, where alleged international crime bosses have been able to operate freely with the aid of corrupt police and home affairs officials. This has allowed them to terrorize local and international business owners without consequence. The Western Cape has become a kidnapping capital, with police officers, including those from specialized units, allegedly involved. To tell us more about the troubling revelations is Journalist at Times Live Graeme Hosken.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr. Eve joins us to focus on a critical topic affecting both adults and children: Medical Trauma within the healthcare system. Defined as the psychological and physiological responses to pain, injury, and frightening treatment experiences, medical trauma often remains unrecognized, leaving patients to cope silently. We'll delve into PTSD symptoms that may arise and highlight the signs of trauma responses to medical treatments. Join us as we discuss essential strategies for managing medical trauma and providing much-needed support, fostering healing and understanding for those facing these challenges within our public health care systemLISTEN TO PODCAST
We turn the spotlight on “Three Pivotal Shifts” that could redefine your wealth-building journey. We delve into these transformative strategies, each designed to significantly increase your capacity for wealth creation. Whether you're a seasoned business owner, a young professional, or simply someone seeking to enhance their financial security, this segment is tailored with you in mind. We’re joined by author and consultant at changecreatorsa, Stanley Beckett.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Savyasaci Das also known as Savya The Monk joins us to discuss an intriguing exploration of the very fabric of our existence, as we unpack the 'Nature of Reality' and its profound correlation to our lifelong pursuit of happiness. He’ll illuminate the immutable laws of nature governing this quest, lending a deeper understanding of our place within the universe. Whether you're a spiritual seeker, a curious mind, or someone yearning for deeper fulfilment, this discussion promises enlightenment and insight.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory at Nedbank and GIBS faculty member discusses the stark realities of financial distress, a situation that's become all too common in our turbulent economic times. Join us as we ask the hard questions: How are individuals like you and me navigating these tough financial straits? What are the cardinal do's and don'ts when our financial ground seems shaky? Lastly, we'll examine the profound and often unseen impacts that financial hardship can have on our lives, from personal relationships to mental well-being.LISTEN TO PODCAST
We’re joined by Jabu Zwane, the esteemed Mindset Development Specialist, Executive Coach, and Keynote Speaker. With extensive experience across 10 countries and 3 continents, he has empowered over 50 companies, including BMW GROUP SA, Standard Bank SA, and Accenture. He joins us to share his insights on entrepreneurship, leadership, and mastery of the mindset.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Grid Worldwide and SheSays have teamed up for an empowering female initiative called Mentorship Moments ahead of Women's Month. Grid, known for its work with iconic brands like FNB and MTN, aims to elevate and empower women through meaningful mentorship. The Mentorship Moments program seeks to address challenges faced by women in the creative field and promote gender equality and leadership within the industry. Jessica Wilkins, client service director at Grid, and Kagiso Tshepo, executive creative director, will discuss the initiative and its impact on tonight's Man Torque feature.LISTEN TO PODCAST