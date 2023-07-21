Profile Interview: Award-winning journalist Qaanitah Hunter.

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Do women’s leagues still represent the interests of women? Do women's leagues represent ALL women's rights, or only those that belong to a party? 27 July 2023 3:15 PM
Pastor kills impala in act of 'manhood' then posts: 'Ek het ‘n horing gekry' A pastor who posed with a hunted buck in his bakkie for a joke on social media has lost a court case related to the incident. 27 July 2023 2:56 PM
Andre de Ruyter's book strikes a chord but falls flat on economic fixes Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter published a book where he outlines the cause of South Africa's energy crisis. 27 July 2023 1:50 PM
Russia summit is a golden opportunity for Africa to get rid of Wagner Group Russia needs the summit to help it win more friends in Africa. 26 July 2023 11:19 AM
Mashatile agrees with UNDP that SA's 'high unemployment is a ticking time bomb' The latest report by the United Nations Development Programme has looked at youth unemployment in South Africa through a human dev... 26 July 2023 6:28 AM
[LISTEN] Peter Marais weighs in on the Western Cape Peoples Bill Through this bill, the FF Plus will be able to govern the 'West Capetonians' without interference from the national government. 24 July 2023 2:41 PM
[LISTEN] Airbnb red flags: 'Did I pay for a fake listing?' Here's why you need to "check everything, assume the worst" when doing transactions. 27 July 2023 3:22 PM
Pain at the pumps: Steep fuel price hike on the cards for August Pressure on consumers continues as forecasts point to a steep fuel hike. 27 July 2023 10:11 AM
[LISTEN] Are banks helping home loan customers after steep interest rate hikes? What are banks doing to help home loan customers who are struggling to make payments after 10 consecutive interest rate hikes? 26 July 2023 8:59 PM
Kids are prone to dog bites... 'teaching them to read dogs is imperative' According to a study from 2001, children 0-4 years in age are the most likely age group to suffer severe dog bites in Australia. 27 July 2023 5:29 PM
It's Barbie's world and we're just living in it as product sales soar Toys R Us has reported a 30% sales surge in Barbie dolls and accessories, and the main buyers aren't who you think they are. 27 July 2023 4:59 PM
[LISTEN] Don't buy a second-hand car without doing this... When buying a second-hand car there's no excuse not knowing what to do because the information you need is available. 27 July 2023 4:20 PM
SA Rugby slammed for 'untransformed' Springbok squad ahead of Argentina showdown The issue of transformation in South African rugby has again reared its head following the squad announcement for SA vs Argentina. 27 July 2023 1:17 PM
'Season of transformation and growth ahead for Kaizer Chiefs' - Jessica Motaung Molefi Ntseki takes over from Arthur Zwane as the new Amakhosi head coach. 26 July 2023 7:59 PM
Netball World Cup: An untold black sport history of South Africa The 2023 Netball World Cup kicks off in Cape Town on Friday. 26 July 2023 11:08 AM
#DealorNoDealZA: The Funny Chef brings home the bacon (R250K!) for charity Wednesday night's celebrity episode of #DealorNoDealZA was cooking on gas with only the second contestant to win the big pot. 27 July 2023 12:16 PM
YouTube Shorts usurps TikTok & Instagram Reels with more than 2bn monthly users Google reports that more than two billion users are logging-in to YouTube Shorts every month. 27 July 2023 12:05 PM
[LISTEN] YoungstaCPT and US musician Nilla Allin drops VOETSEK song collab! "Who you know that got the hottest South African rapper voetsekking on their voetsek?" The EP drops on 28 July! 27 July 2023 8:10 AM
Mafia vs Democracy: Organised crime undermines ordinary people's civic honesty Research shows that ordinary people are less honest in countries where organised crime is prevalent. 27 July 2023 2:01 PM
Mediterranean engulfed by a 'ring of fire' as deadly wildfires rage on Deadly wildfires have been sweeping across the Mediterranean, affecting nine countries. 27 July 2023 11:22 AM
Kevin Spacey found innocent of all charges against him Actor Kevin Spacey has been cleared of all sexual assault charges at his trial in London. 27 July 2023 9:19 AM
Russia-Africa summit: Black Sea Grain deal 'top of the agenda' President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading the South African delegation at the second Russia-Africa summit. 27 July 2023 8:45 AM
Reflecting on Gukurahundi genocide: 'It committed unspeakable atrocities' [LISTEN] What actually happened during Zimbabwe's Gukurahundi genocide. 24 July 2023 4:09 PM
Russia-Africa summit provides a global stage for Moscow to puff up its power The key question for African citizens to ask is: whose interests are being served? 24 July 2023 11:07 AM
'Jani was too honest to survive in SA' - Herman Lategan on Jani Allan's death Allan was widely considered to be one of the first celebrity journalists in SA, making her mark in the media in the 1980s. 27 July 2023 9:32 AM
MANDY WIENER: We must applaud (and protect) the eyewitness who did not look away The motorist who filmed VIP protection officers meting out abuse is being threatened, but she/he deserves a national order. 27 July 2023 7:01 AM
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
Profile Interview: Award-winning journalist Qaanitah Hunter.

Profile Interview: Award-winning journalist Qaanitah Hunter.

21 July 2023 10:14 PM

Guest: As the political editor at News24 in Johannesburg, Qaanitah Hunter has made her mark in the industry, winning prestigious accolades such as the Vodacom Journalist of the Year in 2016 and 2017, as well as the Nat Nakasa Journalism Award in 2019. Her insightful perspectives have graced the pages of her book "Balance of Power: Ramaphosa and the Future of South Africa" and have been featured on major national and international news outlets.


Change your Mindset feature: Three pivotal shifts

26 July 2023 11:09 PM

We turn the spotlight on “Three Pivotal Shifts” that could redefine your wealth-building journey. We delve into these transformative strategies, each designed to significantly increase your capacity for wealth creation. Whether you're a seasoned business owner, a young professional, or simply someone seeking to enhance their financial security, this segment is tailored with you in mind. We’re joined by author and consultant at changecreatorsa, Stanley Beckett.

Weird and Wonderful: The nature of reality

26 July 2023 10:22 PM

Savyasaci Das also known as Savya The Monk joins us to discuss an intriguing exploration of the very fabric of our existence, as we unpack the 'Nature of Reality' and its profound correlation to our lifelong pursuit of happiness. He’ll illuminate the immutable laws of nature governing this quest, lending a deeper understanding of our place within the universe. Whether you're a spiritual seeker, a curious mind, or someone yearning for deeper fulfilment, this discussion promises enlightenment and insight.

Financial Matters: Finacial shame

26 July 2023 9:36 PM

Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory at Nedbank and GIBS faculty member discusses the stark realities of financial distress, a situation that's become all too common in our turbulent economic times. Join us as we ask the hard questions: How are individuals like you and me navigating these tough financial straits? What are the cardinal do's and don'ts when our financial ground seems shaky? Lastly, we'll examine the profound and often unseen impacts that financial hardship can have on our lives, from personal relationships to mental well-being.

Entrepreneurship Feature: entrepreneurship, leadership, and mastery of the mindset

25 July 2023 11:15 PM

We’re joined by Jabu Zwane, the esteemed Mindset Development Specialist, Executive Coach, and Keynote Speaker. With extensive experience across 10 countries and 3 continents, he has empowered over 50 companies, including BMW GROUP SA, Standard Bank SA, and Accenture. He joins us to share his insights on entrepreneurship, leadership, and mastery of the mindset.

Man Torque feature: Mentorship Moment

25 July 2023 10:16 PM

Grid Worldwide and SheSays have teamed up for an empowering female initiative called Mentorship Moments ahead of Women's Month. Grid, known for its work with iconic brands like FNB and MTN, aims to elevate and empower women through meaningful mentorship. The Mentorship Moments program seeks to address challenges faced by women in the creative field and promote gender equality and leadership within the industry. Jessica Wilkins, client service director at Grid, and Kagiso Tshepo, executive creative director, will discuss the initiative and its impact on tonight's Man Torque feature.

Analysis Feature: ANC Women's league conference

24 July 2023 11:15 PM

Political Reporter at the Sunday Times Kgothatso Madisa and Political Analyst Asanda Ngoasheng join us to discuss the latest ANC Women's League developments. Sisisi Tolashe, a prominent figure in the political landscape, has been elected as the new president of the league, defeating former leader Bathabile Dlamini by an overwhelming margin. Having received 1,756 votes out of 2,962 delegates, Tolashe's victory marks a significant shift 

Current Affairs: Shortage of stomas at public hospitals

24 July 2023 10:13 PM

A shocking investigation by Daily Maverick has uncovered the distressing treatment of stoma patients in South Africa's public health sector. Due to shortages of colostomy pouches, some patients have been resorting to using plastic bags taped to their abdomens, causing great indignity and pain. The lack of access to specialist care and support exacerbates the challenges faced by ostomates, who often experience stigma and discrimination. Despite previous reports of shortages being resolved, the situation remains dire, leaving patients in anguish and despair. Corruption and mismanagement appear to contribute to the ongoing crisis, leaving ostomates without the proper care and compassion they deserve. We discuss these distressing findings with Mark Heywood, a senior journalist at the Daily Maverick and Editor for Maverick Citizen.

Current Affairs: New national security threats

24 July 2023 9:43 PM

In a bid to tackle the findings of the Mufamadi Panel and Zondo Commission on South Africa's intelligence structures, a new bill is set to declare "theft or syphoning of state financial resources" as a national security threat. The General Intelligence Laws Amendment Bill (GILAB) aims to reform the State Security Agency (SSA) and address issues like state capture and corruption. The bill also establishes a Foreign Intelligence Service and a Domestic Intelligence Agency to enhance intelligence gathering and counter threats to national security. Joining us to explain this bill is legal analyst Legal Analyst, Mpumelelo Zikalala.

South African Doing Great Things: with Ndia Magadagela (CA) SA co-founder and CEO of Everlectric.

21 July 2023 11:50 PM

Guest: Ndia Magadagela (CA) SA co-founder and CEO of Everlectric. Everlectric packages leading international electric vehicles, charging infrastructure & innovative finance solutions that remove the hurdles to adopting a cleaner & more efficient future. The services make fleet transition to electric vehicles as painless as possible.

'It's time for action': SA Men's Forum calls on men to 'stand up' against GBV

27 July 2023 6:55 PM

N1 assault: Lawyers rubbish argument VIP unit members are unruly on SA roads

27 July 2023 6:43 PM

AKA's posthumous 'Mass Country' album goes platinum

27 July 2023 5:51 PM

