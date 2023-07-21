Profile Interview: Award-winning journalist Qaanitah Hunter.

Guest: As the political editor at News24 in Johannesburg, Qaanitah Hunter has made her mark in the industry, winning prestigious accolades such as the Vodacom Journalist of the Year in 2016 and 2017, as well as the Nat Nakasa Journalism Award in 2019. Her insightful perspectives have graced the pages of her book "Balance of Power: Ramaphosa and the Future of South Africa" and have been featured on major national and international news outlets.
We turn the spotlight on “Three Pivotal Shifts” that could redefine your wealth-building journey. We delve into these transformative strategies, each designed to significantly increase your capacity for wealth creation. Whether you're a seasoned business owner, a young professional, or simply someone seeking to enhance their financial security, this segment is tailored with you in mind. We’re joined by author and consultant at changecreatorsa, Stanley Beckett.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Savyasaci Das also known as Savya The Monk joins us to discuss an intriguing exploration of the very fabric of our existence, as we unpack the 'Nature of Reality' and its profound correlation to our lifelong pursuit of happiness. He’ll illuminate the immutable laws of nature governing this quest, lending a deeper understanding of our place within the universe. Whether you're a spiritual seeker, a curious mind, or someone yearning for deeper fulfilment, this discussion promises enlightenment and insight.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory at Nedbank and GIBS faculty member discusses the stark realities of financial distress, a situation that's become all too common in our turbulent economic times. Join us as we ask the hard questions: How are individuals like you and me navigating these tough financial straits? What are the cardinal do's and don'ts when our financial ground seems shaky? Lastly, we'll examine the profound and often unseen impacts that financial hardship can have on our lives, from personal relationships to mental well-being.LISTEN TO PODCAST
We’re joined by Jabu Zwane, the esteemed Mindset Development Specialist, Executive Coach, and Keynote Speaker. With extensive experience across 10 countries and 3 continents, he has empowered over 50 companies, including BMW GROUP SA, Standard Bank SA, and Accenture. He joins us to share his insights on entrepreneurship, leadership, and mastery of the mindset.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Grid Worldwide and SheSays have teamed up for an empowering female initiative called Mentorship Moments ahead of Women's Month. Grid, known for its work with iconic brands like FNB and MTN, aims to elevate and empower women through meaningful mentorship. The Mentorship Moments program seeks to address challenges faced by women in the creative field and promote gender equality and leadership within the industry. Jessica Wilkins, client service director at Grid, and Kagiso Tshepo, executive creative director, will discuss the initiative and its impact on tonight's Man Torque feature.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Political Reporter at the Sunday Times Kgothatso Madisa and Political Analyst Asanda Ngoasheng join us to discuss the latest ANC Women's League developments. Sisisi Tolashe, a prominent figure in the political landscape, has been elected as the new president of the league, defeating former leader Bathabile Dlamini by an overwhelming margin. Having received 1,756 votes out of 2,962 delegates, Tolashe's victory marks a significant shiftLISTEN TO PODCAST
A shocking investigation by Daily Maverick has uncovered the distressing treatment of stoma patients in South Africa's public health sector. Due to shortages of colostomy pouches, some patients have been resorting to using plastic bags taped to their abdomens, causing great indignity and pain. The lack of access to specialist care and support exacerbates the challenges faced by ostomates, who often experience stigma and discrimination. Despite previous reports of shortages being resolved, the situation remains dire, leaving patients in anguish and despair. Corruption and mismanagement appear to contribute to the ongoing crisis, leaving ostomates without the proper care and compassion they deserve. We discuss these distressing findings with Mark Heywood, a senior journalist at the Daily Maverick and Editor for Maverick Citizen.LISTEN TO PODCAST
In a bid to tackle the findings of the Mufamadi Panel and Zondo Commission on South Africa's intelligence structures, a new bill is set to declare "theft or syphoning of state financial resources" as a national security threat. The General Intelligence Laws Amendment Bill (GILAB) aims to reform the State Security Agency (SSA) and address issues like state capture and corruption. The bill also establishes a Foreign Intelligence Service and a Domestic Intelligence Agency to enhance intelligence gathering and counter threats to national security. Joining us to explain this bill is legal analyst Legal Analyst, Mpumelelo Zikalala.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ndia Magadagela (CA) SA co-founder and CEO of Everlectric. Everlectric packages leading international electric vehicles, charging infrastructure & innovative finance solutions that remove the hurdles to adopting a cleaner & more efficient future. The services make fleet transition to electric vehicles as painless as possible.LISTEN TO PODCAST