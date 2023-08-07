South Africans Doing Great Things with Zinhle Ndlovu, Founder of Sinomusa Sonke Foundation

She walked to school barefoot. Now this nurse recycles medical waste into shoes. This evening our South African doing great things is Zinhle Ndlovu, founder of Sinomusa Sonke Foundation.
website:https://sinomusasonkefoundation.co.za/
South African Doing Great Things with Luyanda Mazwi, an astrophysics master's student at the University of Johannesburg.
Profile Interview with Dr Lusanda Bomela, an Orthopaedic Surgeon specialising in Spine Surgery.
On Africa At A Glance Feature, we talk to Oluwole Ojewale, Regional Coordinator, Institute for Security Studies, based in Senegal, talking about the impact that poverty has on women living in the north-western side of Nigeria and how bandits have used this to entice women to become traffickers and gunrunners.
On this evening's tax session were joined by Keith Engel, CEO of the South African Institute of Taxation (SAIT), talking about trends in our tax policy.
Changes in your hormones during menopause can impact your mental health as well as your physical health. You may experience feelings of anxiety, stress or even depression. Menopausal symptoms may include anger and irritability. This evening on Psychological Matter, we talk about how menopause can impact your mental health and we're joined by Dr Michelle King, Member of the South African Society of Psychiatrists.
This evening on Change your mindset feature, we're joined by Michael Lee, multiple TedX speaker, talking about "Are women creative in a different way from men" and will be joined by guest speakers; Hiedi Flint, founder at Oyamel and Hlubi Mboya-Armold, a South African actress and AIDS ambassador best known for her role as Nandipha Sithole on the SABC3 soapie Isidingo.
On the Weird and Wonderful, were joined by we are joined by Engineer, Historian and Founder of Darkiepedia, Mogaile Mogashoa, talking about; are Kings and Healers born or are they spoken into existence by the stars.
This Women's month on Financial Matters we continue with part two on women and money dialogue by sharing money stories of South African women. As always we're joined by Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory at Nedbank and Dr NobuLali Dangazele, Social Scientist Founder of ShakeXperience, Co-Founder of Nudgeathon & Lecturer at Gordon Institute of Business Science, University of Pretoria.
On our education feature we continue with our fortnight session on "Why must you build Your Own Economy" we talk to Obakeng E R Gaitate, an Accountant, Author, Economist, and Corporate Law Consultant. He is the Founder of Gaitate Institute, an organisation that aims to build 1 million millionaires, multi-millionaires, and 1 000 Billionaires by 2030. This week's theme for the build your economy discussion is 'Mindset Preparation'.
On this evening's entrepreneur feature, Andisa Ramavhunga, Group Chief Advisor at Ntiyiso Consulting Group, continues with part two of the buzzwords that every entrepreneur should be aware of and understand they impact they have on their business. He continues to unpack and demystifying these in layman's terms and creating familiarity and comfort for business leaders.