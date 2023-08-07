Current Affairs: CT taxi strike update

On Current Affairs, this evening we at the Western Cape SANTACO taxi strike that is still on-going. South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) and the Western Cape Government (WCG) last night failed to resolve the taxi strike impasse. This has led to the taxi stay away to continue until 9 August as planned. Ntuthuzelo Nene, EWN Reporter, joins to give us more details about how things look like right now.