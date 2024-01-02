Low cost affordable vehicles for the Public

Wasanga chats to Sibongiseni Kunene, Director of Atul
Today on our Africa at a Glance Feature, we explore the culture around street food in Africa and how vendors can improve the safety of street food. We talk to Prof Lise Korsten, a Food Safety and Regulatory specialist, and Professor at the University of Pretoria.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On our Crime Time feature this evening, we continue with the interesting dialogue we had on our show on Tuesday with two of our listeners around the effectiveness of the Judicial system as a means of obtaining justice. Is the law one of the most effective means that we can have justice? To engage on the conversation further, we are joined by Tony Sechel, a Former Public Prosecutor, Magistrate, and Legal Representative. As well as Benny Palime, a Senior Manager In Policy and Legislation and Member of the advisory council for the Minister of Justice.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Domestic abuse has gone up globally by 20% during the Covid-19 pandemic. evening we’re joined by Charmaine Mojapelo, A Clinical Psychologist and Lecturer, to talk to us more about “How not to fail at keeping your New Year’s Resolutions’’LISTEN TO PODCAST
Is your departure point energy aligned with your arrival point energy currently? This week we continue to speak to Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at Chngecreatorsa looking at Chapter 7 in the science of getting rich – Gratitude.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Why do so many people seek after signs, wonders and miracles? Others seek after signs and wonders because they want confirmation that there is a God. Some people seek after signs and wonders because they are curious. Others seek signs and wonders because they genuinely need some kind of help.
Joining us on Tonight’s Weird and Wonderful feature to unpack the Religious Phenomena of Signs, Wonders & Miracles is Dr Funlola Olojede, a theology researcher in the first half an hour. Later on, we have Pastor Giet Khosa, National Executive Board member of the International Federation of Christian Churches.
After the holidays, January hits a little bit differently. The parties are over, debt payments are due and it can feel like there’s nothing to look forward to. The January Money Hangover is the financial strain that comes after the holiday season, which often leads to debt.
Joining us this evening on Financial Matters to share tips on how to borrw wisely during Janu-worry, is Jimmy Golele: Senior Education and Communication Officer at NCR.