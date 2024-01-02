Low cost affordable vehicles for the Public

On our Crime Time feature this evening, we continue with the interesting dialogue we had on our show on Tuesday with two of our listeners around the effectiveness of the Judicial system as a means of obtaining justice. Is the law one of the most effective means that we can have justice? To engage on the conversation further, we are joined by Tony Sechel, a Former Public Prosecutor, Magistrate, and Legal Representative. As well as Benny Palime, a Senior Manager In Policy and Legislation and Member of the advisory council for the Minister of Justice.

arrow_forward