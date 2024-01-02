Low cost affordable vehicles for the Public

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2024 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
No cases of leaked papers reported in 2023 matric exams – Umalusi CEO Umalusi CEO Mafu Ramoketsi said the credibility and integrity of 2023 National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams were not compromised... 15 January 2024 12:58 PM
Overcrowding remains a cause for concern ahead of 2024 academic year – Naptosa The National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa weighs in on the readiness for the 2024 academic year. 15 January 2024 12:28 PM
DA calls for probe into alleged SASSA grant payment system rigging Claims arouse that SASSA’s unchecked outdated databases had resulted in thousands of undue payments continuing to be made. 15 January 2024 11:26 AM
View all Local
'ANC isn't just supporting Palestine for votes' - International Relations Expert The question of Israel and Palestine is polarising and could impact election outcomes. 15 January 2024 8:45 AM
'I want to return': Zuma's re-entry into SA's political fray Zuma made the announcement while addressing a prayer service at the Nazareth Baptist Church, better known as the Shembe church, in... 13 January 2024 5:10 PM
Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma to retire from Parliament Writing to her party, the ANC, the veteran member said she would not continue as a member of the South African Parliament after th... 13 January 2024 12:42 PM
View all Politics
From Aston Martin 'world-first' to VW hybrid - new cars coming to SA in 2024 Motoring journo Melinda Ferguson has a rundown of new cars we can expect on our roads in 2024; plus SA’s car sales stats for Decem... 13 January 2024 2:51 PM
These were the top-selling vehicles in SA for December 2023 South African motorists just can't get enough of bakkies. 13 January 2024 1:27 PM
'Shops going cashless, spazas charging extra for card swipes – it's NOT legal!' By law, may stores go cashless, and may spaza shops charge extra for card payments? Wendy Knowler answers consumer questions. 12 January 2024 9:12 AM
View all Business
Time to choose a career? Tips on the journey post-high school A psychologist offers tips on the journey after high school. 15 January 2024 12:06 PM
Pattern baldness: 'It is unfortunately an ongoing progressive problem' Pattern baldness affects nearly half of all men and a quarter of all women by the age of 50. 14 January 2024 1:24 PM
'We're never meant to die by our hands' - Kevin Hines Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to suicide prevention advocate Kevin Hines who became one of only 40 people known to have survived... 14 January 2024 11:13 AM
View all Lifestyle
Stronger together! Boks back Dricus du Plessis ahead of UFC title fight Dricus du Plessis will take on Sean Strickland (USA) for the UFC middleweight title. 15 January 2024 1:29 PM
How the Africa Cup of Nations highlights China’s economic clout The Africa Cup of Nations showcases the continent’s finest footballers, and China’s economic power. 15 January 2024 11:33 AM
Cricket SA defends decision to pull U19 captain following pro-Israel comments David Teeger will remain an active part of the team. 15 January 2024 11:09 AM
View all Sport
Two sports GOATs meet Springbok captain Siya Kolisi was spotted chatting to football legend David Beckham at game in Paris this week. 14 January 2024 12:57 PM
Singer Latheem rebrands: Jason Orpheus forged out of fires of loss and struggle The musician has released a new single marking his change of direction and his rebranding as Jason Orpheus. 13 January 2024 6:30 PM
Showmax series ‘Spinners’ inspires hope and strength Cantona James plays 17-year-old driver Ethan in the series 'Spinners'. 12 January 2024 2:54 PM
View all Entertainment
Red Sea crisis: Expert unpacks Houthi attacks and other security threats The vital Red Sea has been put in the spotlight by recent rebel attacks. 15 January 2024 12:33 PM
'Until Middle East crisis subsides, shipping industry will face severe losses' Houthi rebels in Yemen have vowed to attack all shipping vessels bound for Israeli ports, as well as those trading with Israel. 12 January 2024 1:57 PM
Israel in war of defence against Hamas, not against Palestinian people, ICJ told In an opening statement by Israel’s foreign affairs legal advisor, Tal Becker, blame for the deaths of Palestinian civilians has b... 12 January 2024 1:33 PM
View all World
Africa’s crop treasure trove is being neglected 60% of Africa’s food is based on wheat, rice and maize, but the continent’s crop treasure trove is being neglected. 15 January 2024 1:33 PM
Young Africans could disrupt authoritarian states but they don’t – here’s why Africa has the world’s largest youth population. By 2030, 75% of the African population will be under the age of 35. 8 January 2024 11:10 AM
Burkina Faso scientist gives hope for ending malaria by altering mosquito DNA Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi has a roundup of business news from the continent - on The Money Show 20 December 2023 7:58 PM
View all Africa
'South Africa made crucial mistakes in ICJ case' – International Law professor The lawyers from South Africa’s delegation to the International Court of Justice were given a hero’s welcome upon their return. 15 January 2024 9:18 AM
'ANC isn't just supporting Palestine for votes' - International Relations Expert The question of Israel and Palestine is polarising and could impact election outcomes. 15 January 2024 8:45 AM
Your homeowner's insurance prob doesn't cover damage caused by a contractor Wendy Knowler investigates insurance exclusions after a home owner's house is set on fire when a contractor uses a blowtorch durin... 11 January 2024 7:42 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Aubrey Masango Show
arrow_forward
Low cost affordable vehicles for the Public

Low cost affordable vehicles for the Public

2 January 2024 10:12 PM

Wasanga chats to Sibongiseni Kunene, Director of Atul


More episodes from The Aubrey Masango Show

South African doing great things Tebatso Manyama founder of KV sneakers

12 January 2024 11:50 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile interview :Fundi Sethebe CEO OF 4RACING

12 January 2024 10:12 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa at a Glance: Improving the safety of street food

11 January 2024 11:07 PM

Today on our Africa at a Glance Feature, we explore the culture around street food in Africa and how vendors can improve the safety of street food. We talk to Prof Lise Korsten, a Food Safety and Regulatory specialist, and Professor at the University of Pretoria.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

CRIME TIME: IS THE LAW ONE OF THE MOST EFFECTIVE MEANS THAT WE CAN HAVE JUSTICE?

11 January 2024 10:06 PM

On our Crime Time feature this evening, we continue with the interesting dialogue we had on our show on Tuesday with two of our listeners around the effectiveness of the Judicial system as a means of obtaining justice. Is the law one of the most effective means that we can have justice? To engage on the conversation further, we are joined by Tony Sechel, a Former Public Prosecutor, Magistrate, and Legal Representative. As well as Benny Palime, a Senior Manager In Policy and Legislation and Member of the advisory council for the Minister of Justice.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Aubrey's take on news of the day

11 January 2024 9:12 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

PSYCHOLOGICAL MATTERS: DOMESTIC TERRORISM – A NON-CONSENSUAL RELATIONSHIP.

11 January 2024 9:12 PM

Domestic abuse has gone up globally by 20% during the Covid-19 pandemic. evening we’re joined by Charmaine Mojapelo, A Clinical Psychologist and Lecturer, to talk to us more about “How not to fail at keeping your New Year’s Resolutions’’

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Change your Mindest: The Science of Getting Rich: Chapter 7 – Gratitude

10 January 2024 11:06 PM

Is your departure point energy aligned with your arrival point energy currently? This week we continue to speak to Stanley Beckett, author and consultant at Chngecreatorsa looking at Chapter 7 in the science of getting rich – Gratitude.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weird and Wonderful: The Religious Phenomena of Signs, Wonders & Miracles

10 January 2024 10:10 PM

Why do so many people seek after signs, wonders and miracles? Others seek after signs and wonders because they want confirmation that there is a God. Some people seek after signs and wonders because they are curious. Others seek signs and wonders because they genuinely need some kind of help.

Joining us on Tonight’s Weird and Wonderful feature to unpack the Religious Phenomena of Signs, Wonders & Miracles is Dr Funlola Olojede, a theology researcher in the first half an hour. Later on, we have Pastor Giet Khosa, National Executive Board member of the International Federation of Christian Churches.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

FINANCIAL MATTERS: BORROWING WISELY DURING #JANU-WORRY

10 January 2024 9:09 PM

After the holidays, January hits a little bit differently. The parties are over, debt payments are due and it can feel like there’s nothing to look forward to. The January Money Hangover is the financial strain that comes after the holiday season, which often leads to debt.



Joining us this evening on Financial Matters to share tips on how to borrw wisely during Janu-worry, is Jimmy Golele: Senior Education and Communication Officer at NCR.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Aubrey's take on news of he day

10 January 2024 8:26 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'South Africa made crucial mistakes in ICJ case' – International Law professor

Local Opinion

[WATCH] Ariana Grande FINALLY drops new, viral music video ‘Yes, And?’

Entertainment

'ANC isn't just supporting Palestine for votes' - International Relations Expert

Politics Local Opinion

EWN Highlights

Parliament starts disciplinary hearing against EFF MPs who disrupted Ramaphosa

15 January 2024 3:26 PM

No cases of leaked papers reported in 2023 matric exams – Umalusi CEO

15 January 2024 2:58 PM

DA calls for probe into alleged SASSA grant payment system rigging

15 January 2024 1:26 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2024 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA