The World View with Adam Gilchrist

Today at 04:50
Travel and Tourism: Finding purpose and wellbeing through travel
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Mariëtte du Toit-Helmbold - Founder at Destinate
Today at 05:10
Basic Education Department confirms schools are on track for re-opening
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Mathanzima Mweli - Director General at Department Of Basic Education
Today at 05:46
Zimbabwe crackdowns on alleged dissidents
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Tapiwa Chagonda - Associate Professor of Sociology at University of Johannesburg
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Schools cannot force parents to buy particular stationery or toiletries
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sue Larkan - Founder/President at Tabansi
Today at 06:40
To WhatsApp or not to WhatsApp?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brendyn Lotz - Journalist at HTXT Africa
Today at 07:07
Level three remains in place as Cape Covid figures soar
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 07:20
The fate of SK11 A.K.A. Kataza
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mariane Niewoudt - Mayco Member for Spatial Planning and Environment at City of Cape Town
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: Impeachment looms for Trump
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof John Stremlau - Honourary Professor of International Relations at Wits University
Today at 08:21
SAB misreads the booze room
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
William Bird - Director at Media Monitoring Africa
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Covid 19 Update and the National health departments missing budget leaves docs without work
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Angelique Coetzee
Today at 10:08
Five matrics from the class of 2020 selected to travel to Antarctica
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Psychology: Containing your Inner Critic
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Professor Kobuss Maree - Department of Educational Psychology at University of Pretoria
Today at 10:45
AUDIO: Alan Winde Interview covid and budget for unemployed medical staff sitting at home
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Clinical studies on Ivermectin weak, we need better data, says Sahpra chair Sahpra chairperson Professor Helen Rees explains why Ivermectin cannot be used to treat Covid-19 in South Africa at this stage. 11 January 2021 7:50 PM
Newly approved oxygen device could be game changer for hospitals with low supply Medicines regulator Sahpra has approved the Umoya OxERA device, a new medical innovation created to help save Covid-19 patients in... 11 January 2021 6:11 PM
Presidency dismisses fake WhatsApp message on Level 4 lockdown The Presidency's head of digital communications Athi Geleba says the WhatsApp message about a Level 4 lockdown is fake news. 11 January 2021 4:43 PM
View all Local
WCHD Dr Cloete: It's your choice not to vaccinate but please consider collective Personal choice versus collective responsibility is going to be one of the key ethical issues over the coming months, he says. 11 January 2021 11:02 AM
Your accident insurance claims are valid even if car licence expires says expert KIng Price Client's Wynand van Vuuren says not paying claims when a car licence is not renewed quickly enough 'is nonsense.' 11 January 2021 8:30 AM
Donald Trump's Twitter account has been permanently suspended US President Donald Trump has been permanently suspended from Twitter "due to the risk of further incitement of violence", the pla... 9 January 2021 11:39 AM
View all Politics
SAB faces backlash over 'underground' paid influencer campaign against booze ban SA Breweries has been taken to task on social media for its campaign against the alcohol ban using undisclosed influencer marketin... 11 January 2021 2:36 PM
AfriForum: SA government can't have monopoly on Covid-19 vaccine distribution Lobby group AfriFroum and trade union Solidarity are taking legal action against the South African government over the Covid-19 va... 11 January 2021 10:46 AM
Immigrants are net creators of jobs in South Africa, research confirms Political analyst Professor Friedman responds to criticisms that allowing foreign nationals into SA takes away local employment. 8 January 2021 4:12 PM
View all Business
Masi chess grandmaster Lukhanyo Xhonti's dream is for kids to learn the game Lukhanyo Xhonti’s is a South African Grand Chess master the highest title a chess player can attain. 11 January 2021 2:51 PM
6 ways to get active in Cape Town without hitting the gym or hiking the mountain You don't have to have a gym membership or be an ultramarathon runner to get fit in 2021. 10 January 2021 9:49 AM
Top tips on how to declutter your space to make room for joy in 2021 A certified KonMari organising consultant shares key tips on how to declutter your living space. 9 January 2021 9:40 AM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
Somizi's cookbook highest selling in SA, beats Jamie Oliver to top spot The best-selling Dinner At Somizi's: I Am Not A Chef was launched in November at a star-studded event in Johannesburg. 11 January 2021 10:51 AM
Gospel star Israel Mosehla has died #RIPIsraelMosehla was trending on Twitter on Monday morning following the news of the Ke Utlwa Lerato' hitmaker's death. 11 January 2021 9:54 AM
Opinion divided over controversial Danish TV show about man with giant penis Some argue that the show 'John Dillermand' sends the wrong message to children and is inappropriate for the targetted age group. 11 January 2021 7:01 AM
View all Entertainment
Has extreme porn become a 'gateway drug' to child abuse? Clinical sexologist Dr Eve chats to Sara-Jayne King about pornography and if it can lead to violent sexual behaviour and abuse. 11 January 2021 11:52 AM
Facebook and WhatApp privacy changes: 'They promise not to spy on your contacts' MyBroadband.co.za's Jan Vermeulen says private messages will remain encrypted, but people just don't trust Facebook anymore. 8 January 2021 12:10 PM
Trump promises orderly transition after Capitol rampage - 'I suspect he'll sulk' Congress has certified Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory after Wednesday's chaos. US fundi Brooks Spector weighs in. 7 January 2021 8:08 PM
View all World
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
Beitbridge border: People with fake Covid-19 results banned from SA for 5 years Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says at least 50 fake Covid-19 tests were found at the Beitbridge Border Post with Zimbabwe... 7 January 2021 10:58 AM
Journalist's eyewitness account from Beitbridge border, 'people feel ambushed' NewsDay Zimbabwe journalist Rex Mphisa says people have stood in queues for more than three days at the border. 6 January 2021 9:07 AM
View all Africa
Alcohol ban was wildly effective at preventing trauma - data The data is conclusive. Banning alcohol sales prevents trauma. Partially banning it partially prevents trauma (Dr Saadiq Kariem). 8 January 2021 11:01 AM
3 lifehacks that changed my life in 2020 - Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy) Pippa Hudson interviews Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about three "life hacks" that helped him cope with 2020. 7 January 2021 2:55 PM
That's not what the army is for - John Maytham on SANDF beach deployment Afternoon Drive host John Maytham says the South African army shouldn't be patrolling beaches. 6 January 2021 5:24 PM
View all Opinion

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
The World View with Adam Gilchrist

The World View with Adam Gilchrist

7 January 2021 8:47 AM

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.


Beach ban unleashes frenzy of false and desperate claims

8 January 2021 8:58 AM

Refilwe speaks to Prof Elmien Du Plessis Associate Professor of Law at North West University.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

City Faves: Your Favourite Grandson helps you with your tech trouble

8 January 2021 8:43 AM

In City Faves, Gabriel Robbertse, who calls himself Your Favourite Grandson, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how he has helped people like Joan Fisher navigate the tech world, for a small fee.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Trailblazer: Childrens Commissioner Christina Nomdo

8 January 2021 8:33 AM

Western Cape Childrens Commissioner Christina Nomdo speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the challenges of her new position, and project she is driving, to learn from children themselves, what their learning experience during the pandemic has been.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

The World View - A dangerous man to end Donald Trump’s Presidency early

8 January 2021 8:02 AM

Vaccine frustration it’s a very slow rollout across the European Union.
 
A Doctor’s great gift a US doctor has cancelled his patients’ debt. 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

#IFSAT

8 January 2021 7:48 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Trauma admissions during different stages of alcohol ban compared

8 January 2021 7:43 AM

Is there room for argument that perhaps government was too gung-ho in bringing an abrupt and total ban on alcohol sales? We find out what the trauma admission figures were during different periods of the lockdown, to find out if there is a middle ground which is acceptable. 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Taking the scalpel to Health Minister's vaccine briefing

8 January 2021 7:30 AM

DA MP, Siviwe Gwarube speaks to Refilwe Moloto about Health Minister Zweli Mkhize's briefing to parliament's health portfolio committee, relating to Covid-19 vaccine supply and rollout. 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Mbalula's hollow promise

8 January 2021 7:01 AM

Justice Project SA's Howard Dembovsky speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the consequences of Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula not gazetting the promises he has made on license extensions.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

SABC reduces job losses, but still more than 300 to be slashed

8 January 2021 6:41 AM

The Communication Workers Union's Aubrey Tshabalala speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how they view the SABC reducing the number of job cuts from over 600 to 303.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

The Social Rundown

8 January 2021 6:37 AM

With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

[WATCH] President Ramaphosa addresses an anxious SA (Monday, 11 Jan)

Local Business

'ANC is against another hard lockdown'

Business Opinion Local Politics

All rich South Africans must submit to lifestyle audits - judge Dennis Davis

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa must deal with 'those close to him' first in fight against corruption

11 January 2021 9:53 PM

DBE: Mandatory COVID-19 testing implemented in KZN marking centre

11 January 2021 9:39 PM

Demand for burials, cremations increases in Cape metro as COVID numbers spike

11 January 2021 9:26 PM

