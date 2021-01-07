Trendspotting Thursdays: Digital fitness

Today at 04:50 Travel and Tourism: Finding purpose and wellbeing through travel Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Mariëtte du Toit-Helmbold - Founder at Destinate

Today at 05:10 Basic Education Department confirms schools are on track for re-opening Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Mathanzima Mweli - Director General at Department Of Basic Education

Today at 05:46 Zimbabwe crackdowns on alleged dissidents Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Tapiwa Chagonda - Associate Professor of Sociology at University of Johannesburg

Today at 06:09 The Social Rundown Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Stephan Lombard

Today at 06:25 Schools cannot force parents to buy particular stationery or toiletries Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Sue Larkan - Founder/President at Tabansi

Today at 06:40 To WhatsApp or not to WhatsApp? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Brendyn Lotz - Journalist at HTXT Africa

Today at 07:07 Level three remains in place as Cape Covid figures soar Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health

Today at 07:20 The fate of SK11 A.K.A. Kataza Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Mariane Niewoudt - Mayco Member for Spatial Planning and Environment at City of Cape Town

Today at 08:07 INTERVIEW: Impeachment looms for Trump Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Prof John Stremlau - Honourary Professor of International Relations at Wits University

Today at 08:21 SAB misreads the booze room Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

William Bird - Director at Media Monitoring Africa

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

Today at 09:40 Covid 19 Update and the National health departments missing budget leaves docs without work Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Dr Angelique Coetzee

Today at 10:08 Five matrics from the class of 2020 selected to travel to Antarctica Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 10:33 Psychology: Containing your Inner Critic Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Professor Kobuss Maree - Department of Educational Psychology at University of Pretoria

Today at 10:45 AUDIO: Alan Winde Interview covid and budget for unemployed medical staff sitting at home Today with Kieno Kammies

