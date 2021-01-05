How did day one of matric paper marking go?

Today at 14:07 Family Matters - ECD innovation Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Meg Faure

Today at 14:40 How to deal with an angry swarm of bees on your property Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Melissa Harris

Today at 14:50 Music with Carol Thorns Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Carol Thorns - electric cellist at Rosanthorn

Today at 15:20 Daily Maverick: Less can be more: We must face the fact that Covid-19 has changed the education landscape Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Maryke Bailey - Daily Maverick

Today at 15:40 Covid-19 Vaccine: Should it be mandatory? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Imraan Mohamed - Director at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr’s (CDH) employment practice

Today at 15:50 Santam agrees to settle Covid-19 Business Interruption claims, but there’s a catch Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Ryan Woolley - CEO at Insurance Claims Africa

Today at 16:05 SAAPA calls on South Africans to support continued ban on alcohol Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Aadielah Maker Diedericks - Regional coordinator at The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance (Saapa)

Today at 16:20 Covid-19 and the delayed start to universities: UCT Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 16:55 Property viewings amid covid-19 - what are your rights as tenant? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Marlon Shevelew - Property attorney at Marlon Shevelew and Associates

Today at 17:05 The Premier of the WC and his weekly digicon Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government

Today at 17:20 News24: Pressure piles on at Steve Biko hospital: Stretched doctors feel hopeless as Covid-19 cases soar Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Alex Mitchley - Journalist at News24

Today at 17:45 Makers Landing Hosts '100 Flavours' Exhibition At The V&A Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Anna Trapido - Food Critic at ...

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

Today at 18:50 Trump's business empire crumbling The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Brookes Specter - Us Politics And Foreign Policy Specialist at Daily Maverick

Today at 19:08 ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

Today at 19:18 Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk

