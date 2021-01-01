Preparing for the worst with South Africa’s Prepping Society

DW Hour
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 04:50
Travel and Tourism: Finding purpose and wellbeing through travel
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Mariëtte du Toit-Helmbold - Founder at Destinate
Mariëtte du Toit-Helmbold - Founder at Destinate
Today at 05:10
Basic Education Department confirms schools are on track for re-opening
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Mathanzima Mweli - Director General at Department Of Basic Education
Mathanzima Mweli - Director General at Department Of Basic Education
Today at 05:46
Zimbabwe crackdowns on alleged dissidents
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Tapiwa Chagonda - Associate Professor of Sociology at University of Johannesburg
Tapiwa Chagonda - Associate Professor of Sociology at University of Johannesburg
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Stephan Lombard
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Schools cannot force parents to buy particular stationery or toiletries
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Sue Larkan - Founder/President at Tabansi
Sue Larkan - Founder/President at Tabansi
Today at 06:40
To WhatsApp or not to WhatsApp?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Brendyn Lotz - Journalist at HTXT Africa
Brendyn Lotz - Journalist at HTXT Africa
Today at 07:07
Level three remains in place as Cape Covid figures soar
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health
Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 07:20
The fate of SK11 A.K.A. Kataza
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Mariane Niewoudt - Mayco Member for Spatial Planning and Environment at City of Cape Town
Mariane Niewoudt - Mayco Member for Spatial Planning and Environment at City of Cape Town
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: Impeachment looms for Trump
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Prof John Stremlau - Honourary Professor of International Relations at Wits University
Prof John Stremlau - Honourary Professor of International Relations at Wits University
Today at 08:21
SAB misreads the booze room
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
William Bird - Director at Media Monitoring Africa
William Bird - Director at Media Monitoring Africa
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Barbara Friedman
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Covid 19 Update and the National health departments missing budget leaves docs without work
Today with Kieno Kammies
Dr Angelique Coetzee
Dr Angelique Coetzee
Today at 10:08
Five matrics from the class of 2020 selected to travel to Antarctica
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Psychology: Containing your Inner Critic
Today with Kieno Kammies
Professor Kobuss Maree - Department of Educational Psychology at University of Pretoria
Professor Kobuss Maree - Department of Educational Psychology at University of Pretoria
Today at 10:45
AUDIO: Alan Winde Interview covid and budget for unemployed medical staff sitting at home
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
