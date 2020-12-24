New Platter’s Guide out now

The latest Platter's Wine Guide is now available in hardcover. Perfect for last-minute shoppers.
With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Jasper Meyer from SmartkitchenCo explains 'ghost kitchen' and whets our appetites for a burger delivery.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A member of the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority talks to Refilwe Moloto about receiving veiled threats after raiding a hospital that allegedly dispensed Ivermectin to a patient despite it being an anti-parasitic drug administered to animals.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The UN’s Bosnia warning concern about refugees in wintry conditions.
Global Covid a snapshot of a few countries’ latest virus concerns.
To sign up as a volunteer, click here https://www.mediclinic.co.za/en/corporate/corona-virus/covid-19-volunteering.html
Dr Amelia Brink of Mediclinic SA speaks to Refilwe Moloto.
Guest: Prof Lyal White of Johannesburg Business School.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority simply won’t approve a vaccine or any other treatment without all of the data being made available, providing the safety testing was rigorous.
This might change in the future if the governments behind these vaccines comply, but South Africa will not compromise on these processes.
There is even precedent for this with the Virodene drug in the 90’s. SAHRPA would not allow human trials due to ethical concerns.
While SA is in talks with Russia and China, their vaccines are unlikely to pass local muster. Refilwe speaks to Prof. Alex van den Heever
A copy of a letter sent to Milnerton SAPS has been circulated on social media and being interpreted by some as legal advice which allows people to enjoy watersports despite beaches in hotspot areas being closed to the public. Refilwe Moloto speaks to attorney Shayne Krige, who wrote the letter.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Rosemary Anderson, the head of Fedhasa - the Federated Hospitality Association of SA - speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how their sector is dealing with the news that lockdown level three will be extended and border posts closed as the country buckles under a second wave of infections.LISTEN TO PODCAST