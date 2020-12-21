Moolah Monday: Subletting to save money

In a time when many are looking to tighten their belts, and with one of the biggest expenses being the monthly rent or bond repayment, the option of subletting or renting out a spare room on your property to ease the burden can be appealing. But what must you take into consideration before doing so? John Maytham speaks to David Beattie, author of the Expert Landlord, and Founder and Principal of Chorus Property Group



