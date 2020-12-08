Trucking mustn't go the way of the taxi industry

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Don't fall for promises of high returns from latest investment scam, warns FSCA A new scam is surfacing on Facebook and WhatsApp groups. The masterminds are even using the FSP number of a legitimate company. 14 January 2021 8:19 PM
'Thank you Mr President for not shutting us down, but we need more support!' Loadshedding is another blow to the struggling restaurant industry. We need more relief says Grace Harding (Restaurant Collective) 14 January 2021 7:35 PM
We have ample capacity for registration of deaths, says WC Home Affairs manager Home Affairs in the Western Cape insists that offices in the province are not experiencing a backlog in the registration of deaths... 14 January 2021 2:35 PM
Lockdown violations: Do not sign admission of guilt form says lawyer Nearly 300,000 people have been arrested for lockdown violations in SA since March 2020. Defence lawyer William Booth advises. 14 January 2021 1:58 PM
W Cape: 5000 lockdown violations so far in 2021 W Cape SAPS's Brigadier Novela Potelwa says arrests are mostly for not wearing masks in public and for breaking curfew. 14 January 2021 1:28 PM
Singh must provide affidavit by Monday after non-appearance at Zondo Commission Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh will still have to appear after not testifying as scheduled, says EWN's Gaye Davis. But will he sing? 13 January 2021 7:47 PM
Wine industry runs out of storage due to ban - R1.5b's worth could be lost A new harvest is imminent and there's no more space for unsold wine. We have the highest stock level ever - Vinpro's Rico Basson 14 January 2021 9:06 PM
Pick n Pay announces retirement of CEO credited with retailer's turnaround Richard Brasher will be replaced by Pieter Boone (Dutch) in April. Retail expert Evan Walker evaluates Brasher's performance. 14 January 2021 6:41 PM
Negotiations underway to bring back UIF Ters payments amid impact of second wave Business and labour are pressing South Africa's government to introduce a new round of UIF Ters relief to mitigate the impact of t... 14 January 2021 4:56 PM
Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!' The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby Shapshak 13 January 2021 9:03 PM
Mindful drinking: 'Non-alcoholic drinks having a heyday in SA right now' Non-alcoholic drinks can be seen on shelves just about everywhere. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mindful Drinking SA's Sean O'Connor. 13 January 2021 8:28 PM
How to buy your very first share – even if you have mere cents to invest You can buy R1 (or even one cent) worth of shares. "The key to getting started is to get started," says Charles Savage. 13 January 2021 3:04 PM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
DJ Fresh and Euphonik silent on 'drugging and raping' allegations Neither Euphonik nor DJ Fresh have publically responded to the allegations being levelled against them on social media. 13 January 2021 11:40 AM
Trevor Noah drops R412m on luxurious Bel-Air mansion - take a look inside! Some of the Daily Show hosts new neighbours will include Elon Musk, Jennifer Aniston, and music stars Beyonce and Jay-Z. 12 January 2021 10:03 AM
Tributes pour in for Safta-award winner Lindiwe Ndlovu The 44-year-old star of stage and screen died at her home on Monday morning, according to a statement released by her agent. 12 January 2021 6:37 AM
Covid-19 working from home spawns new virtual team-building trend Online searches for virtual team-building are up 1540% over the past 6 months as companies find staff at home feel disconnected. 14 January 2021 12:52 PM
US executes 'womb raider' who strangled to death pregnant mother The execution makes Lisa Montgomery the first female federal inmate to be put to death by the US government in 67 years. 13 January 2021 5:43 PM
Trump claims incendiary speech before Capitol riots was 'totally appropriate' With steps afoot to remove/impeach Donald Trump ahead of Biden's inauguration, he's chosen to visit 'his' wall on Mexico border. 12 January 2021 8:16 PM
Chinese businesses and Namibian elites get rich illegally logging rosewood trees Protected ancient rosewood trees are being chopped down in Nambia despite a moratorium on harvesting these prized hardwoods and a... 13 January 2021 5:15 PM
Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans' It is probably expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement, says Tapiwa Chagonda. 12 January 2021 12:04 PM
Immigrants are net creators of jobs in South Africa, research confirms Political analyst Professor Friedman responds to criticisms that allowing foreign nationals into SA takes away local employment. 8 January 2021 4:12 PM
'Disabled South Africans are sleeping on pavements outside Sassa offices' A humanitarian and health crisis is unfolding, right now, in South Africa, warns Lynette Maart (Black Sash national director). 14 January 2021 10:26 AM
Anoj Singh fails to testify at Zondo Commission - despite it being mandatory "It’s a very decisive moment for the legitimacy of the Zondo Commission," warns political analyst (NWU) Professor Andre Duvenhage. 13 January 2021 1:14 PM
Santam limits Covid-19 'business interruption' pay-outs to 3 months' losses "The indemnity period is now the question," says lawyer PJ Veldhuizen. "I think Santam is going to be unsuccessful." 13 January 2021 9:10 AM
Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Trucking mustn't go the way of the taxi industry

Trucking mustn't go the way of the taxi industry

8 December 2020 8:41 AM

The unabated attacks on trucks and drivers urgently needs attention from our leaders. Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association, warns that we cannot let the situation spiral out of control.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.


Trendspotting Thursdays: Virtual team building

14 January 2021 11:49 AM

Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard

The Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia

14 January 2021 8:42 AM

Professor of the State University, High School of Economics in Moscow, and professor emeritus and senior research fellow of the University of KwaZulu-Natal 

 - Russia distributes Sputnik vaccine
 - Russian attitudes to the American "attempted coup" 

Black Sash: disability grant fiasco is symptom of bigger problem

14 January 2021 8:30 AM

Lynette Maart, the national director of Black Sash, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the humanitarian and health crisis that is unfolding as disability grants lapse, and recipients queue for hours in the hope of having it renewed.

#IFSAT

14 January 2021 7:45 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

 

The Social Rundown

14 January 2021 7:43 AM

With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.

Mediating for peace

14 January 2021 7:38 AM

Rotary and Mediators Beyond Borders want to train 70 indiviuduals how to ease conflict and promote peace in their communities. Visit rotary9400.org.za and click on ARCoM.

Potsdam stench due to sludge not being removed as tender process under appeal

14 January 2021 7:38 AM

Residents downwind from the Potsdam sewage treatment facility have had to keep their doors and windows closed during the summer heat as a result of the foul odour fromthe facility. The smell is being attributed to a build up of sludge which has not been removed as a result of a tender being appealed. 

What the data and testing say about Covid reality in SA

14 January 2021 7:32 AM

To help us understand the impact of the numbers on our response, and their accuracy in reflecting Covid in SA, Refilwe Moloto is joined by Prof Adrian Puren, acting executive director at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.

Wanderlust: Tourism boss on launch of digital guest tracker

13 January 2021 10:10 AM

Sisa Ntshona, the CEO of SA Tourism

Wednesday Panel: What to expect when vaccines are rolled out

13 January 2021 8:40 AM

This week's Wednesday Panel takes a look at the challenges ahead for the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccines in South Africa in the coming months. From cold chain logistics to ensuring people receive their follow-up shots correctly, South Africa and the world has never seen something of this scale. 

