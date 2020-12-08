The World View - Two Countries In Covid Crisis

An apology for Roald Dahl his family have said sorry for his anti-semitism.
Olympic Breakdancing yes it is a sport & it’ll be at Paris 2024.
Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You HeardLISTEN TO PODCAST
Professor of the State University, High School of Economics in Moscow, and professor emeritus and senior research fellow of the University of KwaZulu-Natal
- Russia distributes Sputnik vaccine
- Russian attitudes to the American "attempted coup"
Lynette Maart, the national director of Black Sash, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the humanitarian and health crisis that is unfolding as disability grants lapse, and recipients queue for hours in the hope of having it renewed.LISTEN TO PODCAST
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Rotary and Mediators Beyond Borders want to train 70 indiviuduals how to ease conflict and promote peace in their communities. Visit rotary9400.org.za and click on ARCoM.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Residents downwind from the Potsdam sewage treatment facility have had to keep their doors and windows closed during the summer heat as a result of the foul odour fromthe facility. The smell is being attributed to a build up of sludge which has not been removed as a result of a tender being appealed.LISTEN TO PODCAST
To help us understand the impact of the numbers on our response, and their accuracy in reflecting Covid in SA, Refilwe Moloto is joined by Prof Adrian Puren, acting executive director at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Sisa Ntshona, the CEO of SA TourismLISTEN TO PODCAST
This week's Wednesday Panel takes a look at the challenges ahead for the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccines in South Africa in the coming months. From cold chain logistics to ensuring people receive their follow-up shots correctly, South Africa and the world has never seen something of this scale.LISTEN TO PODCAST