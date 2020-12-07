Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:33
Greener Living - Caracals on the urban edge
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Laurel Serieys
Today at 13:45
Driving with J9 | Why you can't be complacent about renewing driving or vehicle licences
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
janine Van Der Post
Today at 14:07
Advice - DIY with Angelo - DIY home hacks
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Angelo D’ Ambrosio
Today at 14:50
Music with Aston Wylie
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Aston Wylie
Today at 15:10
Open to introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
What is better - food parcels or food vouchers?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Julia Chaskalson - Section 27
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
Business Insider: "Telegram in SA can help you to buy booze, drugs, and sex from people in your neighbourhood"
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andrew Thompson - Business Insider
Today at 16:05
More Ters relief looks ‘positive’ as business and labour press for action
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Robert Legh - Chair of the working group on Labour at Business for SA (B4SA)
Today at 16:20
Covid-19 and University delays: UWC
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gasant Abarder - UWC
Today at 16:55
Two weeks left to hand over unlicensed and unwanted firearms
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Martin Hood - Industry legal representative at South African Arms and Ammunition Dealers Association
Today at 17:05
Donald Trump becomes the first US president in history to be impeached twice
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jacob Parakilas - LSE IDEAS
Today at 17:20
Reply by board chairman Ebrahim Rasool regarding US Rugby investors
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ebrahim Rasool - Chair at Western Province Rugby Union Football Union (WPRFU)
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 17:45
Eskom cannot cut electricity to struggling municipalities
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Helmuth Reuter - Head of the Division of Clinical Pharmacology at Stellenbosch University's Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
South Africa Outlook 2021: Likely headwinds to recovery
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jeff Schultz - Senior Economist at BNP Paribas SA
Today at 18:50
South African wine industry set to flush billions of rands down the drain, thanks liquor ban
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rico Basson - Managing Director at Vinpro
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - how to set strategy for 2021 for SME
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance - New laws that affect SA Provident Funds
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
City to increase burial capacity after popular Muslim cemetery runs out of space The City of Cape Town says it plans to increase its allotment for Muslim burials. 14 January 2021 1:00 PM
Eskom: Expect Stage 2 load shedding from Thursday afternoon until Sunday night Eskom has announced that Stage 2 load shedding will start from midday on Thursday and will continue through to Sunday night. 14 January 2021 11:25 AM
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town Schedules and load shedding status for your area. 14 January 2021 11:23 AM
View all Local
Singh must provide affidavit by Monday after non-appearance at Zondo Commission Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh will still have to appear after not testifying as scheduled, says EWN's Gaye Davis. But will he sing? 13 January 2021 7:47 PM
Is liquor industry's plea for tax break the start of 'unaffordable tax revolt'? The industry wants excise tax payment deferred until the alcohol ban is lifted. Wide-ranging reaction on The Money Show. 13 January 2021 7:09 PM
The mystery of the National Lottery-funded Cape Town Minstrel Museum There have been several attempts to locate this establishment funded by the National Lottery says journalist Raymond Joseph. 13 January 2021 1:58 PM
View all Politics
Mindful drinking: 'Non-alcoholic drinks having a heyday in SA right now' Non-alcoholic drinks can be seen on shelves just about everywhere. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mindful Drinking SA's Sean O'Connor. 13 January 2021 8:28 PM
A Social Reckoning How to balance free speech with constructive engagement and manage it all as a business. 13 January 2021 7:15 PM
How to buy your very first share – even if you have mere cents to invest You can buy R1 (or even one cent) worth of shares. "The key to getting started is to get started," says Charles Savage. 13 January 2021 3:04 PM
View all Business
Digital guest tracker helps tourism sector manage Covid-19 spread CEO of SA Tourism Sisa Ntshona explains how the technology works. 13 January 2021 1:01 PM
Buying a new car may be possible – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments Need new wheels? WesBank’s Lebogang Goaaketse discusses a popular method for making repayments more affordable. 13 January 2021 10:49 AM
Is the Bitcoin bubble about to burst following 20% plunge? Big corporates have been investing in Bitcoin; what does that mean for the future? Crypto expert Paul Mitchell weighs in. 12 January 2021 7:37 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
DJ Fresh and Euphonik silent on 'drugging and raping' allegations Neither Euphonik nor DJ Fresh have publically responded to the allegations being levelled against them on social media. 13 January 2021 11:40 AM
Trevor Noah drops R412m on luxurious Bel-Air mansion - take a look inside! Some of the Daily Show hosts new neighbours will include Elon Musk, Jennifer Aniston, and music stars Beyonce and Jay-Z. 12 January 2021 10:03 AM
Tributes pour in for Safta-award winner Lindiwe Ndlovu The 44-year-old star of stage and screen died at her home on Monday morning, according to a statement released by her agent. 12 January 2021 6:37 AM
View all Entertainment
Covid-19 working from home spawns new virtual team-building trend Online searches for virtual team-building are up 1540% over the past 6 months as companies find staff at home feel disconnected. 14 January 2021 12:52 PM
Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!' The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby Shapshak 13 January 2021 9:03 PM
US executes 'womb raider' who strangled to death pregnant mother The execution makes Lisa Montgomery the first female federal inmate to be put to death by the US government in 67 years. 13 January 2021 5:43 PM
View all World
Chinese businesses and Namibian elites get rich illegally logging rosewood trees Protected ancient rosewood trees are being chopped down in Nambia despite a moratorium on harvesting these prized hardwoods and a... 13 January 2021 5:15 PM
Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans' It is probably expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement, says Tapiwa Chagonda. 12 January 2021 12:04 PM
Immigrants are net creators of jobs in South Africa, research confirms Political analyst Professor Friedman responds to criticisms that allowing foreign nationals into SA takes away local employment. 8 January 2021 4:12 PM
View all Africa
'Disabled South Africans are sleeping on pavements outside Sassa offices' A humanitarian and health crisis is unfolding, right now, in South Africa, warns Lynette Maart (Black Sash national director). 14 January 2021 10:26 AM
Anoj Singh fails to testify at Zondo Commission - despite it being mandatory "It’s a very decisive moment for the legitimacy of the Zondo Commission," warns political analyst (NWU) Professor Andre Duvenhage. 13 January 2021 1:14 PM
Santam limits Covid-19 'business interruption' pay-outs to 3 months' losses "The indemnity period is now the question," says lawyer PJ Veldhuizen. "I think Santam is going to be unsuccessful." 13 January 2021 9:10 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
#IFSAT

#IFSAT

7 December 2020 7:45 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

 

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Trendspotting Thursdays: Virtual team building

14 January 2021 11:49 AM

Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia

14 January 2021 8:42 AM

Professor of the State University, High School of Economics in Moscow, and professor emeritus and senior research fellow of the University of KwaZulu-Natal 

 - Russia distributes Sputnik vaccine
 - Russian attitudes to the American "attempted coup" 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Black Sash: disability grant fiasco is symptom of bigger problem

14 January 2021 8:30 AM

Lynette Maart, the national director of Black Sash, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the humanitarian and health crisis that is unfolding as disability grants lapse, and recipients queue for hours in the hope of having it renewed.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFSAT

14 January 2021 7:45 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Social Rundown

14 January 2021 7:43 AM

With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mediating for peace

14 January 2021 7:38 AM

Rotary and Mediators Beyond Borders want to train 70 indiviuduals how to ease conflict and promote peace in their communities. Visit rotary9400.org.za and click on ARCoM.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Potsdam stench due to sludge not being removed as tender process under appeal

14 January 2021 7:38 AM

Residents downwind from the Potsdam sewage treatment facility have had to keep their doors and windows closed during the summer heat as a result of the foul odour fromthe facility. The smell is being attributed to a build up of sludge which has not been removed as a result of a tender being appealed. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What the data and testing say about Covid reality in SA

14 January 2021 7:32 AM

To help us understand the impact of the numbers on our response, and their accuracy in reflecting Covid in SA, Refilwe Moloto is joined by Prof Adrian Puren, acting executive director at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wanderlust: Tourism boss on launch of digital guest tracker

13 January 2021 10:10 AM

Sisa Ntshona, the CEO of SA Tourism

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wednesday Panel: What to expect when vaccines are rolled out

13 January 2021 8:40 AM

This week's Wednesday Panel takes a look at the challenges ahead for the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccines in South Africa in the coming months. From cold chain logistics to ensuring people receive their follow-up shots correctly, South Africa and the world has never seen something of this scale. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom: Expect Stage 2 load shedding from Thursday afternoon until Sunday night

Local

[WATCH] No true supporter of mine will threaten a fellow American – Donald Trump

'Disabled South Africans are sleeping on pavements outside Sassa offices'

Local Opinion

EWN Highlights

Limpopo residents urged to stop attending funerals en masse as COVID cases spike

14 January 2021 12:53 PM

Postpone reopening of schools & local elections, open borders, says Malema

14 January 2021 12:46 PM

Black Sash calls on Sassa to reinstate lapsed temporary disability grants

14 January 2021 11:52 AM

