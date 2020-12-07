Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 13:33
Greener Living - Caracals on the urban edge
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Dr Laurel Serieys
Today at 13:45
Driving with J9 | Why you can't be complacent about renewing driving or vehicle licences
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
janine Van Der Post
Today at 14:07
Advice - DIY with Angelo - DIY home hacks
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Angelo D’ Ambrosio
Today at 14:50
Music with Aston Wylie
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Aston Wylie
Today at 15:10
Open to introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
What is better - food parcels or food vouchers?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Julia Chaskalson - Section 27
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
Business Insider: "Telegram in SA can help you to buy booze, drugs, and sex from people in your neighbourhood"
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Andrew Thompson - Business Insider
Today at 16:05
More Ters relief looks ‘positive’ as business and labour press for action
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Robert Legh - Chair of the working group on Labour at Business for SA (B4SA)
Today at 16:20
Covid-19 and University delays: UWC
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Gasant Abarder - UWC
Today at 16:55
Two weeks left to hand over unlicensed and unwanted firearms
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Martin Hood - Industry legal representative at South African Arms and Ammunition Dealers Association
Today at 17:05
Donald Trump becomes the first US president in history to be impeached twice
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Jacob Parakilas - LSE IDEAS
Today at 17:20
Reply by board chairman Ebrahim Rasool regarding US Rugby investors
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Ebrahim Rasool - Chair at Western Province Rugby Union Football Union (WPRFU)
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Lester Kiewit
Today at 17:45
Eskom cannot cut electricity to struggling municipalities
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Prof Helmuth Reuter - Head of the Division of Clinical Pharmacology at Stellenbosch University's Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
South Africa Outlook 2021: Likely headwinds to recovery
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Jeff Schultz - Senior Economist at BNP Paribas SA
Today at 18:50
South African wine industry set to flush billions of rands down the drain, thanks liquor ban
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Rico Basson - Managing Director at Vinpro
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - how to set strategy for 2021 for SME
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance - New laws that affect SA Provident Funds
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
