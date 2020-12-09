Wednesday Panel : Insurance

The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:36
EWN Crossing - Brian Molefe Appears before the Zondo Commission again
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 12:37
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has a sit down with 702. [LIVE]
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:37
The Future is Electric. Battery Powered Travels between Limpopo and Joburg for only R230
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Masala Ramabulana - CEO Mi Power Electric Bus Company
Guests
Masala Ramabulana - CEO Mi Power Electric Bus Company
Today at 12:40
JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:41
Afriforum, Solidarity give government an ultimatum on vaccine roll-out plan.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ernst van Zyl, Campaign Officer for Strategy and Content at AfriForum
Guests
Ernst van Zyl, Campaign Officer for Strategy and Content at AfriForum
Today at 12:45
WHO AFRICA: THE SECOND COVID-19 WAVE IS MORE CHALLENGING THAN THE FIRST.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
Guests
Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
Today at 12:45
GP's innovating during tough times in South Africa
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Wade Palmer ( The Head Doctor )
Guests
Dr Wade Palmer ( The Head Doctor )
Today at 12:52
A YEAR AFTER HIS DEATH, ENOCK MPIANZI'S FAMILY DETERMINED TO SEE JUSTICE DONE.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter
Guests
Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:52
Animals moving into the City
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Faul - Practicing member at Animal Behavior Consultants of South Africa
Guests
John Faul - Practicing member at Animal Behavior Consultants of South Africa
Today at 12:56
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 13:07
On the couch with KFM's Tracey Lange
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tracey Lange
Guests
Tracey Lange
Today at 13:35
Book Club - Saving a Stranger's Life
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Anne Biccard
Guests
Anne Biccard
Today at 13:50
Instrumentalists go virtual in a musical showcase
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Carina Bruwer
Guests
Carina Bruwer
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:10
Open for introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Reply by board chairman Ebrahim Rasool regarding US Rugby investors
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ebrahim Rasool - Chair at Western Province Rugby Union Football Union (WPRFU)
Guests
Ebrahim Rasool - Chair at Western Province Rugby Union Football Union (WPRFU)
Today at 15:40
SECTION27 asks court to review South African Council for Educators' (SACE) decisions on Corporal Punishment cases JM
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Boitumelo Masipa - communications officer at S27
Guests
Boitumelo Masipa - communications officer at S27
Today at 15:50
Covid-19 and relationships: dating and divorce
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paula Quinsee - Relationship Expert
Guests
Paula Quinsee - Relationship Expert
Today at 16:10
Paul Hoffman: Sahpra should give nod to ivermectin
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Hoffman - SC Director & Head of Projects
Guests
Paul Hoffman - SC Director & Head of Projects
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
How is medical oxygen made?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Education department confirms two-week delay in reopening schools
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Elijah Mhlanga - Spokesperson at Department of Basic Education
Guests
Elijah Mhlanga - Spokesperson at Department of Basic Education
Today at 17:20
Wine worth R1.5bn at risk of being lost due to storage issues
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rico Basson - Managing Director at Vinpro
Guests
Rico Basson - Managing Director at Vinpro
Today at 17:46
Wendy Oldfield takes us “Home” with her brand new single
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wendy Oldfield - Artist And Musician at ...
Guests
Wendy Oldfield - Artist And Musician at ...
Today at 18:09
Eskom's former CEO Brian Molefe testifies at the State Capture Commission
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM: Friday File - CHILL CAPE TOWN
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Aiwekhoe Iyahen - Founder & Owner at CHILL Cape Town
Guests
Aiwekhoe Iyahen - Founder & Owner at CHILL Cape Town
