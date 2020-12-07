Nicolette Kinnear's search for justice for her slain husband

Nicolette Kinnear, the wife of slain Cape cop Charl Kinnear, speaks about his life, death and work, and how she is now trying to get justice for the assassinated officers.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.
Rotary and Mediators Beyond Borders want to train 70 indiviuduals how to ease conflict and promote peace in their communities. Visit rotary9400.org.za and click on ARCoM.
Residents downwind from the Potsdam sewage treatment facility have had to keep their doors and windows closed during the summer heat as a result of the foul odour fromthe facility. The smell is being attributed to a build up of sludge which has not been removed as a result of a tender being appealed.
To help us understand the impact of the numbers on our response, and their accuracy in reflecting Covid in SA, Refilwe Moloto is joined by Prof Adrian Puren, acting executive director at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.
Sisa Ntshona, the CEO of SA Tourism
This week's Wednesday Panel takes a look at the challenges ahead for the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccines in South Africa in the coming months. From cold chain logistics to ensuring people receive their follow-up shots correctly, South Africa and the world has never seen something of this scale.
An Irish Apology after a report into the deaths of children in care homes.
A Brexit Sandwich the latest cross border problem for the U.K. & EU.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
Clare Ballard Attorney & Programme Manager Penal Reform at Lawyers For Human Rights talks to Refilwe Moloto about why she believes it is important for prisoners to be part of the Phase 2 Covid-19 vaccine rollout by government.