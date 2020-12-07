Today at 04:50 Health: Does the global increase of formula milk sales really matter for baby & mother? Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Lerato Radebe Ntsimane - Lacation Consultant and National Spokesperson at Association for Dietetics in South Africa (ADSA)

Today at 05:10 Trump impeachment Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Brooks Spector - US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick

Today at 05:46 General elections in Uganda marred by violence and a clampdown on social media Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Zaynab Mohamed - Political Analyst at Nkc African Economics

Today at 06:09 The Social Rundown Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Stephan Lombard

Today at 06:25 Potsdam stench due to sludge not being removed as tender process under appeal Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Xanthea Limberg - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town

Today at 06:40 Trendspotting Thursdays : [INSERT TOPIC] Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard

Today at 07:07 BIG INTERVIEW: What the data and testing say about Covid reality in SA Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Prof Adrian Puren

Today at 07:20 Mediating for peace Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Adv. Siham Boda - Rotarian and Mediator

Today at 07:38 The Africa Report Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Leanne de Bassompierre

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Adam Gilchrist

Today at 08:07 Black Sash: disability grant fiasco is symptom of bigger problem Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Lynette Maart

Today at 08:21 Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Prof Irina Filatova

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

Today at 09:40 Latest provicial Covid infection stats Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health

Today at 10:08 International news with Deutsche Welle Bonn with Keith Walker Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Keith Walker

Today at 10:33 SASSA payments crisis and the solution Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Shana Fernandez

Lorenzo Davids - CEO at Community Chest WC

Today at 11:05 Tech Talk with Jan Vermeulen Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za

