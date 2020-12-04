The Plan for Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 18:39
State Capture Commission scores another embarrassing own goal
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter
Today at 18:48
Telegram exceeds 500 million active users
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine.
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - A Social Reckoning - How to balance free speech with constructive engagement and manage it all as a business.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja - Right to cancel January holiday bookings with no penalty
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter: Fabian Whate, Head of Naspers Foundry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fabian Whate - Head at Naspers Foundry
Latest Local
UCT's 2021 academic year will begin mid-March for undergrads, says deputy VC The 2021 undergraduate programmes at the University of Cape Town are expected to commence in mid-March. 13 January 2021 6:30 PM
'Only 50 people at a funeral? That's unheard of in black culture'- Africa Melane John Maytham sits down with Africa Melane to find out more about the significance of funerals in traditional African culture. 13 January 2021 5:08 PM
'Vulnerable' Masi residents become first to move into R32M temporary structures Around 6 000 people were displaced when a fire tore through Masiphumelele informal settlement in the week leading up to Christmas. 13 January 2021 3:34 PM
View all Local
The mystery of the National Lottery-funded Cape Town Minstrel Museum There have been several attempts to locate this establishment funded by the National Lottery says journalist Raymond Joseph. 13 January 2021 1:58 PM
Anoj Singh fails to testify at Zondo Commission - despite it being mandatory "It’s a very decisive moment for the legitimacy of the Zondo Commission," warns political analyst (NWU) Professor Andre Duvenhage. 13 January 2021 1:14 PM
Here's what to expect when Covid-19 vaccines rollout Refilwe Moloto and a panel of experts take a look at the challenges ahead once Covid-19 vaccines rollout in South Africa. 13 January 2021 11:05 AM
View all Politics
How to buy your very first share – even if you have mere cents to invest You can buy R1 (or even one cent) worth of shares. "The key to getting started is to get started," says Charles Savage. 13 January 2021 3:04 PM
Digital guest tracker helps tourism sector manage Covid-19 spread CEO of SA Tourism Sisa Ntshona explains how the technology works. 13 January 2021 1:01 PM
Buying a new car may be possible – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments Need new wheels? WesBank’s Lebogang Goaaketse discusses a popular method for making repayments more affordable. 13 January 2021 10:49 AM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
DJ Fresh and Euphonik silent on 'drugging and raping' allegations Neither Euphonik nor DJ Fresh have publically responded to the allegations being levelled against them on social media. 13 January 2021 11:40 AM
Trevor Noah drops R412m on luxurious Bel-Air mansion - take a look inside! Some of the Daily Show hosts new neighbours will include Elon Musk, Jennifer Aniston, and music stars Beyonce and Jay-Z. 12 January 2021 10:03 AM
Tributes pour in for Safta-award winner Lindiwe Ndlovu The 44-year-old star of stage and screen died at her home on Monday morning, according to a statement released by her agent. 12 January 2021 6:37 AM
View all Entertainment
US executes 'womb raider' who strangled to death pregnant mother The execution makes Lisa Montgomery the first female federal inmate to be put to death by the US government in 67 years. 13 January 2021 5:43 PM
Trump claims incendiary speech before Capitol riots was 'totally appropriate' With steps afoot to remove/impeach Donald Trump ahead of Biden's inauguration, he's chosen to visit 'his' wall on Mexico border. 12 January 2021 8:16 PM
Is the Bitcoin bubble about to burst following 20% plunge? Big corporates have been investing in Bitcoin; what does that mean for the future? Crypto expert Paul Mitchell weighs in. 12 January 2021 7:37 PM
View all World
Chinese businesses and Namibian elites get rich illegally logging rosewood trees Protected ancient rosewood trees are being chopped down in Nambia despite a moratorium on harvesting these prized hardwoods and a... 13 January 2021 5:15 PM
Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans' It is probably expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement, says Tapiwa Chagonda. 12 January 2021 12:04 PM
Immigrants are net creators of jobs in South Africa, research confirms Political analyst Professor Friedman responds to criticisms that allowing foreign nationals into SA takes away local employment. 8 January 2021 4:12 PM
View all Africa
Anoj Singh fails to testify at Zondo Commission - despite it being mandatory "It’s a very decisive moment for the legitimacy of the Zondo Commission," warns political analyst (NWU) Professor Andre Duvenhage. 13 January 2021 1:14 PM
Santam limits Covid-19 'business interruption' pay-outs to 3 months' losses "The indemnity period is now the question," says lawyer PJ Veldhuizen. "I think Santam is going to be unsuccessful." 13 January 2021 9:10 AM
Elon Musk slips to no 2 in 'richest' rankings (but earns Andy Rice's hero award) Pretoria-born Musk is a role model in terms of vision, creativity and conviction says branding expert Andy Rice. 12 January 2021 8:53 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
The Plan for Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021

The Plan for Cape Town Cycle Tour 2021

4 December 2020 7:38 AM

The 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour is still on the cards and ready to take place once the green light is given, so entries will still be on hold until closer to the time. Organisers have been meeting with authorities to ensure a model which will ensure a safe event for participants of the popular cycling event. Refilwe Moloto speaks to David Bellairs, Director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

Wanderlust: Tourism boss on launch of digital guest tracker

13 January 2021 10:10 AM

Sisa Ntshona, the CEO of SA Tourism

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wednesday Panel: What to expect when vaccines are rolled out

13 January 2021 8:40 AM

This week's Wednesday Panel takes a look at the challenges ahead for the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccines in South Africa in the coming months. From cold chain logistics to ensuring people receive their follow-up shots correctly, South Africa and the world has never seen something of this scale. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Boris Johnson Angers China

13 January 2021 7:59 AM

An Irish Apology after a report into the deaths of children in care homes.
 
A Brexit Sandwich the latest cross border problem for the U.K. & EU. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFSAT

13 January 2021 7:36 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Are prisoners being unfairly favoured for vaccine rollout?

13 January 2021 7:36 AM

Clare Ballard Attorney & Programme Manager Penal Reform at Lawyers For Human Rights talks to Refilwe Moloto about why she believes it is important for prisoners to be part of the Phase 2 Covid-19 vaccine rollout by government.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Independent schools association addresses concerns around new term

13 January 2021 7:31 AM

Lebogang Montjane is the executive director of the Independent Schools Association of SA, and speaks to Refilwe Moloto about concerns relating to pupils starting the new year as the country is in the grip of a second wave of Covid-19 infections.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Santam's covid pay restrictions is no surprise

13 January 2021 7:24 AM

PJ Veldhuizen is lawyer and MD at Gillian and Veldhuizen Incorporated. He speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the legal challenge surrounding insurer Santam limiting their Covid-business loss payouts to just three months.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Social Rundown

12 January 2021 10:16 AM

With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Dark kitchens aren't a flash in the pan

12 January 2021 10:15 AM

Jasper Meyer from SmartkitchenCo explains 'ghost kitchen' and whets our appetites for a burger delivery.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAHPRA's Ivermectin 'veiled threats'

12 January 2021 10:15 AM

A member of the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority talks to Refilwe Moloto about receiving veiled threats after raiding a hospital that allegedly dispensed Ivermectin to a patient despite it being an anti-parasitic drug administered to animals.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

Some ANCYL members to open case against Tshwane leaders over COVID-19 poster

13 January 2021 6:01 PM

SALBA to apply for break in paying excise duties

13 January 2021 5:42 PM

US, UN press Uganda on rights ahead of election

13 January 2021 5:07 PM

