The World View - Covid Vaccine Politics

Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 04:50
Health: Does the global increase of formula milk sales really matter for baby & mother?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Lerato Radebe Ntsimane - Lacation Consultant and National Spokesperson at Association for Dietetics in South Africa (ADSA)
Guests
Lerato Radebe Ntsimane - Lacation Consultant and National Spokesperson at Association for Dietetics in South Africa (ADSA)
125
Today at 05:10
Trump impeachment
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Brooks Spector - US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick
Guests
Brooks Spector - US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick
125
Today at 05:46
General elections in Uganda marred by violence and a clampdown on social media
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Zaynab Mohamed - Political Analyst at Nkc African Economics
Guests
Zaynab Mohamed - Political Analyst at Nkc African Economics
125
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Guests
Stephan Lombard
125
Today at 06:25
Potsdam stench due to sludge not being removed as tender process under appeal
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Xanthea Limberg - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town
Guests
Xanthea Limberg - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town
125
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursdays : [INSERT TOPIC]
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
125
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: What the data and testing say about Covid reality in SA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Adrian Puren
Guests
Prof Adrian Puren
125
Today at 07:20
Mediating for peace
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adv. Siham Boda - Rotarian and Mediator
Guests
Adv. Siham Boda - Rotarian and Mediator
125
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
125
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
125
Today at 08:07
Black Sash: disability grant fiasco is symptom of bigger problem
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lynette Maart
Guests
Lynette Maart
125
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Irina Filatova
Guests
Prof Irina Filatova
125
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Guests
Barbara Friedman
125
Today at 09:40
Latest provicial Covid infection stats
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
125
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle Bonn with Keith Walker
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Keith Walker
Guests
Keith Walker
125
Today at 10:33
SASSA payments crisis and the solution
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Shana Fernandez
Lorenzo Davids - CEO at Community Chest WC
Guests
Shana Fernandez
Lorenzo Davids - CEO at Community Chest WC
125
Today at 11:05
Tech Talk with Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
125
Today at 11:32
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury-Strategies for 2nd wave covid 19 in SA and globally
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up