How Covid-19 attacked my central nervous system

There are still some people who feel that the media and government are exaggerating the seriousness of Covid-19, and that not enough coverage is given to the fact that the majority of the infected recover from the disease. Sam Plaatjies contracted Covid-19 in July, and later experienced complications when the coronavirus attacked his central nervous system, resulting in his movement and speech being impaired. Although he has recovered extensively, he was booked off from work by his doctors until January 2021. He shares his story with Refilwe Moloto to highlight how serious this disease is.







