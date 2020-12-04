Premier Alan Winde on President's announcement

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Premier Alan Winde about what President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement means for the Western Cape.
Sisa Ntshona, the CEO of SA Tourism
This week's Wednesday Panel takes a look at the challenges ahead for the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccines in South Africa in the coming months. From cold chain logistics to ensuring people receive their follow-up shots correctly, South Africa and the world has never seen something of this scale.
An Irish Apology after a report into the deaths of children in care homes.
A Brexit Sandwich the latest cross border problem for the U.K. & EU.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
Clare Ballard Attorney & Programme Manager Penal Reform at Lawyers For Human Rights talks to Refilwe Moloto about why she believes it is important for prisoners to be part of the Phase 2 Covid-19 vaccine rollout by government.
Lebogang Montjane is the executive director of the Independent Schools Association of SA, and speaks to Refilwe Moloto about concerns relating to pupils starting the new year as the country is in the grip of a second wave of Covid-19 infections.
PJ Veldhuizen is lawyer and MD at Gillian and Veldhuizen Incorporated. He speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the legal challenge surrounding insurer Santam limiting their Covid-business loss payouts to just three months.
With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.
Jasper Meyer from SmartkitchenCo explains 'ghost kitchen' and whets our appetites for a burger delivery.
A member of the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority talks to Refilwe Moloto about receiving veiled threats after raiding a hospital that allegedly dispensed Ivermectin to a patient despite it being an anti-parasitic drug administered to animals.