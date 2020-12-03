Call for transparency in car sales as patched up wrecks re-sold to unsuspecting buyers

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Over 1,000 Western Cape healthcare workers currently infected with Covid-19 The Western Cape Health Department's biggest challenge right now is the increasing Covid-19 infection rate among healthcare worker... 12 January 2021 4:05 PM
Some Covid-19 positive inmates from Helderstroom Prison transferred to Pollsmoor A number of inmates who tested positive for Covid-19 at the Helderstroom Prison in Caledon have been sent to isolate at Pollsmoor... 12 January 2021 1:36 PM
Cape of Good Hope SPCA applies for permit to move Kataza to Limpopo sanctuary Should the permit be granted by Cape Nature, Kataza will be rehabilitated at Riverside Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre, says SPCA. 12 January 2021 12:36 PM
Trump claims incendiary speech before Capitol riots was 'totally appropriate' With steps afoot to remove/impeach Donald Trump ahead of Biden's inauguration, he's chosen to visit 'his' wall on Mexico border. 12 January 2021 8:16 PM
Our volatile but resilient rand: 'Driven only one-third by domestic factors' 'Don't forget the rand tends to strengthen slowly and then weaken quickly.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB strategist John Cairns. 12 January 2021 6:48 PM
[WATCH] Arnold Schwarzenegger's message to the American people goes viral Hollywood actor, former Californian governor, and a Republican compares the storing of the US Capitol to the Nazi's in Germany. 12 January 2021 10:01 AM
Elon Musk slips to no 2 in 'richest' rankings (but earns Andy Rice's hero award) Pretoria-born Musk is a role model in terms of vision, creativity and conviction says branding expert Andy Rice. 12 January 2021 8:53 PM
Is the Bitcoin bubble about to burst following 20% plunge? Big corporates have been investing in Bitcoin; what does that mean for the future? Crypto expert Paul Mitchell weighs in. 12 January 2021 7:37 PM
Employers will have to rule on mandatory vaccination policy at work, says expert Each company must decide whether or not to implement a mandatory vaccination policy on a case-by-case basis, says employment law e... 12 January 2021 4:50 PM
[PICS] Clifton flat goes on sale for R170 million Right now, it is the most expensive property on sale in South Africa. "The very zenith of luxury," according to RE/MAX Living. 12 January 2021 10:32 AM
Buy hugely discounted properties (up to 70% off) on auction right now Distressed properties on auction are going for a song. Bruce Whitfield interviews property economist Francois Viruly. 11 January 2021 7:23 PM
South African invention revolutionises oxygen delivery to Covid-19 patients "I have witnessed this device saving lives," says Dr Warren Gregorowski of the proudly South African device. 11 January 2021 6:57 PM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
Trevor Noah drops R412m on luxurious Bel-Air mansion - take a look inside! Some of the Daily Show hosts new neighbours will include Elon Musk, Jennifer Aniston, and music stars Beyonce and Jay-Z. 12 January 2021 10:03 AM
Tributes pour in for Safta-award winner Lindiwe Ndlovu The 44-year-old star of stage and screen died at her home on Monday morning, according to a statement released by her agent. 12 January 2021 6:37 AM
Somizi's cookbook highest selling in SA, beats Jamie Oliver to top spot The best-selling Dinner At Somizi's: I Am Not A Chef was launched in November at a star-studded event in Johannesburg. 11 January 2021 10:51 AM
Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans' It is probably expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement, says Tapiwa Chagonda. 12 January 2021 12:04 PM
Immigrants are net creators of jobs in South Africa, research confirms Political analyst Professor Friedman responds to criticisms that allowing foreign nationals into SA takes away local employment. 8 January 2021 4:12 PM
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
'ANC is against another hard lockdown' "Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter. 11 January 2021 6:33 PM
All rich South Africans must submit to lifestyle audits - judge Dennis Davis Auditing the lifestyles of potentially tax-dodging rich South Africans is low-hanging fruit, says Davis (Tax Review Committee). 11 January 2021 6:28 PM
Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
Call for transparency in car sales as patched up wrecks re-sold to unsuspecting buyers

Call for transparency in car sales as patched up wrecks re-sold to unsuspecting buyers

3 December 2020 6:37 AM

With many people set to leave school and in need of a cheap but decent set of wheels, some might be unwittingly buying a vehicle which has previously been written-off. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Richard Green of the South African Motorbody Repairers’ Association (Sambra), which has been calling for more transparency from the insurance sector.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.


The Social Rundown

12 January 2021 10:16 AM

With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.

Dark kitchens aren't a flash in the pan

12 January 2021 10:15 AM

Jasper Meyer from SmartkitchenCo explains 'ghost kitchen' and whets our appetites for a burger delivery.

SAHPRA's Ivermectin 'veiled threats'

12 January 2021 10:15 AM

A member of the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority talks to Refilwe Moloto about receiving veiled threats after raiding a hospital that allegedly dispensed Ivermectin to a patient despite it being an anti-parasitic drug administered to animals.

The World View - The Indonesian Plane Crash

12 January 2021 10:14 AM

The UN’s Bosnia warning concern about refugees in wintry conditions.
 
Global Covid a snapshot of a few countries’ latest virus concerns. 

#IFSAT

12 January 2021 10:14 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

Hospitals looking for volunteers as caring for Covid patients takes its toll

12 January 2021 10:14 AM

To sign up as a volunteer, click here https://www.mediclinic.co.za/en/corporate/corona-virus/covid-19-volunteering.html

Dr Amelia Brink of Mediclinic SA speaks to Refilwe Moloto.

Emerging Economies Focus on Brazil

12 January 2021 10:13 AM

Guest: Prof Lyal White of Johannesburg Business School.

Is South Africa in talks with Russia and China about their Covid-19 vaccines

12 January 2021 10:13 AM

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority simply won’t approve a vaccine or any other treatment without all of the data being made available, providing the safety testing was rigorous.

This might change in the future if the governments behind these vaccines comply, but South Africa will not compromise on these processes.

There is even precedent for this with the Virodene drug in the 90’s. SAHRPA would not allow human trials due to ethical concerns.

While SA is in talks with Russia and China, their vaccines are unlikely to pass local muster. Refilwe speaks to Prof. Alex van den Heever 

Clarity on letter sent to SAPS regarding enforcement of lockdown regulations

12 January 2021 10:07 AM

A copy of a letter sent to Milnerton SAPS has been circulated on social media and being interpreted by some as legal advice which allows people to enjoy watersports despite beaches in hotspot areas being closed to the public. Refilwe Moloto speaks to attorney Shayne Krige, who wrote the letter. 

Hospitality sector set for a further beating

12 January 2021 9:13 AM

Rosemary Anderson, the head of Fedhasa - the Federated Hospitality Association of SA - speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how their sector is dealing with the news that lockdown level three will be extended and border posts closed as the country buckles under a second wave of infections.

Over 1,000 Western Cape healthcare workers currently infected with Covid-19

Local

WhatsApp alternative Telegram is a hotbed of 'horrific pornography'

Business

Our volatile but resilient rand: 'Driven only one-third by domestic factors'

Business Politics

Anti-vaxxers/conspiracy theorists: 'Be kind. They’re scared and crying for help'

EWN Highlights

Egypt court acquits TikTok influencers over 'debauchery'

12 January 2021 8:44 PM

Global population hit by extreme drought set to double

12 January 2021 8:38 PM

What we know about South Africa's coronavirus variant

12 January 2021 7:47 PM

