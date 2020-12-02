Wednesday Panel: Talking about race should start early

Recent racially charged events once again reminded us that we cannot simply move on from our painful past. We need to engage it. When is the right time to talk about race to your children? As soon as possible, and today's guests discuss how.
The panel consists of : Lovelyn Nwadeyi is the Founder and Director of L&N Advisors, a consulting practice whose sole purpose is to see social justice normalised.
Dr Pragya Agarwal is a behavioural and data scientist.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Rosemary Anderson, the head of Fedhasa - the Federated Hospitality Association of SA - speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how their sector is dealing with the news that lockdown level three will be extended and border posts closed as the country buckles under a second wave of infections.LISTEN TO PODCAST
SAB tried to sway public sentiment in their favour by paying celebrities to speak out against the ban on the sale of alcohol. It backfired. Badly.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Prof John Stremlau speaks to Refilwe Moloto about steps being taken in the US to impeach President Donald Trump.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Britain’s death problem running out of places to put dead bodies.
Snow problems Japan & Spain have been badly hit.
Prince Charles’ Earth charter he’s signing up big firms as eco warriors.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refilwe speaks to Mariane Niewoudt Mayco Member for Spatial Planning and Environment at City of Cape Town.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Saadiq Kariem, head of operations at the Western Cape Health Department speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the president's announcement that the country will remain on lockdown level three, and the impact this will have on the province's alarming Covid infection numbers.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Schools cannot force parents to buy particular stationery or even toiletries, despite their demands. Sue Larkan from learner rights group Tabansi explains.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Is the writing on the wall for WhatsApp? How seriously should we take the security and privacy concerns?LISTEN TO PODCAST