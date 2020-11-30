Down Syndrome teen robbed, murdered on birthday

Philip Bam of spokesperson for Grassy Park CPF speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the brutal robbery and murder of a teen with Down Syndrome, on his 17th birthday. Mikyle Bruiners was killed for a chain given to him by his biological father who he also only met for the first time on the very day he was murdered.



