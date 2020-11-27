Mystery continues to surround the SAA Helderberg crash 33 years on

On the eve of the 33rd anniversary of the Helderberg plane tragedy which resulted in 159 passenger and crew losing their lives, Refilwe Moloto speaks to Peter Otzen, the son of one of the passengers on board, and who has been trying to seek answers on what really happened that fateful night.



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.