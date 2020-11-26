Garlandale Action Group upgrading their local primary school's library

The Garlandale Action Group is made up of either ex pupils of Garlandale Primary School or ex resistants of Garlandale Estate, and they have been assisting the school to improve the facilities. Their most ambitious project is the upgrading of the schools library, which will finally be done during the summer holidays. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Bertie Lakey, the project manager of the upgrade.



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.