Surviving a festive season during Covid times

While the festive season is a time to get together with loved ones and to see out the year, it can also be a lonely and depressing time for many, and this year one can assume that the situation will be made worse by the pandemic. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Cassey Chambers, the Operations Director at Sadag, the SA Depression and Anxiety Group.



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.