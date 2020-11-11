The World View - The Biden / Trump Battle

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:33
Psychology: Containing your Inner Critic
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Professor Kobuss Maree - Department of Educational Psychology at University of Pretoria
Today at 10:45
AUDIO: Alan Winde Interview covid and budget for unemployed medical staff sitting at home
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Mountaineering with Mike Nixon
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 12:10
Reaction to Ramaphosa's address
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Aslam Dasoo
Today at 12:10
Vaccine roll out communication by government
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Chris Vick - Communications Consultant at ...
Today at 12:15
Helderstroom Prison Under Lockdown
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Singabakho Nxumalo - Spokesperson at Department of Correctional Services
Today at 12:23
Zimbabwe border situation Shannon Moreira
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
shannon Morreira
Today at 12:23
SA closes 20 Land borders
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Aaron Motsoaledi - Minister of Home Affairs at ...
Today at 12:27
Matric marking centres come down with Covid
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Today at 12:27
Extended alcohol ban detrimental to industry
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Patricia Pillay
Today at 12:37
Hoaxes, conspiracies, and misinformation
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mosa Moshabela
Today at 12:37
Sassa suspends more than 200,000 temporary disability grants
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Totsie Memela
Today at 12:40
What exactly are Covid funeral regulations?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zahid Badroodien
Today at 14:07
Family Matters -
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Meg Faure
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School - "starting small is a great way to start" (R250 or R500 investment vs. Lump Sum Investments
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charles Savage - Group CEO at Purple Group Limited
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Trevor Noah drops R412m on luxurious Bel-Air mansion - take a look inside! Some of the Daily Show hosts new neighbours will include Elon Musk, Jennifer Aniston, and music stars Beyonce and Jay-Z. 12 January 2021 10:03 AM
Back to school 2021: Are the DBE's plans on track? Schools are due to reopen on 25 January for teachers, with learners expected to return to the classroom on 27 January. 12 January 2021 9:04 AM
City of Cape Town gives the nod for Kataza to go to Riverside in Limpopo CoCT's Mayco Member Marian Nieuwoudt says it supports the CGH SPCA application and will go ahead if CapeNature signs off on it. 12 January 2021 8:43 AM
View all Local
[WATCH] Arnold Schwarzenegger's message to the American people goes viral Hollywood actor, former Californian governor, and a Republican compares the storing of the US Capitol to the Nazi's in Germany. 12 January 2021 10:01 AM
'ANC is against another hard lockdown' "Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter. 11 January 2021 6:33 PM
WCHD Dr Cloete: It's your choice not to vaccinate but please consider collective Personal choice versus collective responsibility is going to be one of the key ethical issues over the coming months, he says. 11 January 2021 11:02 AM
View all Politics
Buy hugely discounted properties (up to 70% off) on auction right now Distressed properties on auction are going for a song. Bruce Whitfield interviews property economist Francois Viruly. 11 January 2021 7:23 PM
South African invention revolutionises oxygen delivery to Covid-19 patients "I have witnessed this device saving lives," says Dr Warren Gregorowski of the proudly South African device. 11 January 2021 6:57 PM
All rich South Africans must submit to lifestyle audits - judge Dennis Davis Auditing the lifestyles of potentially tax-dodging rich South Africans is low-hanging fruit, says Davis (Tax Review Committee). 11 January 2021 6:28 PM
View all Business
Masi chess grandmaster Lukhanyo Xhonti's dream is for kids to learn the game Lukhanyo Xhonti’s is a South African Grand Chess master the highest title a chess player can attain. 11 January 2021 2:51 PM
No point in ditching WhatsApp if you still use Insta and Facebook, says expert Alistair Fairweather of Plain Speak Technology says Facebook gets far more data from its own app and Instagram than WhatsApp. 11 January 2021 1:08 PM
6 ways to get active in Cape Town without hitting the gym or hiking the mountain You don't have to have a gym membership or be an ultramarathon runner to get fit in 2021. 10 January 2021 9:49 AM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
Trevor Noah drops R412m on luxurious Bel-Air mansion - take a look inside! Some of the Daily Show hosts new neighbours will include Elon Musk, Jennifer Aniston, and music stars Beyonce and Jay-Z. 12 January 2021 10:03 AM
Tributes pour in for Safta-award winner Lindiwe Ndlovu The 44-year-old star of stage and screen died at her home on Monday morning, according to a statement released by her agent. 12 January 2021 6:37 AM
Somizi's cookbook highest selling in SA, beats Jamie Oliver to top spot The best-selling Dinner At Somizi's: I Am Not A Chef was launched in November at a star-studded event in Johannesburg. 11 January 2021 10:51 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Arnold Schwarzenegger's message to the American people goes viral Hollywood actor, former Californian governor, and a Republican compares the storing of the US Capitol to the Nazi's in Germany. 12 January 2021 10:01 AM
'Every hospital mortuary is full. Bodies kept in refrigerated tent in the woods' Britain is running out of space for its dead bodies, reports UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 12 January 2021 8:52 AM
No point in ditching WhatsApp if you still use Insta and Facebook, says expert Alistair Fairweather of Plain Speak Technology says Facebook gets far more data from its own app and Instagram than WhatsApp. 11 January 2021 1:08 PM
View all World
Immigrants are net creators of jobs in South Africa, research confirms Political analyst Professor Friedman responds to criticisms that allowing foreign nationals into SA takes away local employment. 8 January 2021 4:12 PM
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
Beitbridge border: People with fake Covid-19 results banned from SA for 5 years Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says at least 50 fake Covid-19 tests were found at the Beitbridge Border Post with Zimbabwe... 7 January 2021 10:58 AM
View all Africa
'ANC is against another hard lockdown' "Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter. 11 January 2021 6:33 PM
All rich South Africans must submit to lifestyle audits - judge Dennis Davis Auditing the lifestyles of potentially tax-dodging rich South Africans is low-hanging fruit, says Davis (Tax Review Committee). 11 January 2021 6:28 PM
Alcohol ban was wildly effective at preventing trauma - data The data is conclusive. Banning alcohol sales prevents trauma. Partially banning it partially prevents trauma (Dr Saadiq Kariem). 8 January 2021 11:01 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
The World View - The Biden / Trump Battle

The World View - The Biden / Trump Battle

11 November 2020 8:02 AM

A Ceasefire In Azerbaijan Russia is policing a truce with Armenia. 

An Armistice Day Original a clever idea from the War Graves Commission. 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

The Social Rundown

12 January 2021 10:16 AM

With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Dark kitchens aren't a flash in the pan

12 January 2021 10:15 AM

Jasper Meyer from SmartkitchenCo explains 'ghost kitchen' and whets our appetites for a burger delivery.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAHPRA's Ivermectin 'veiled threats'

12 January 2021 10:15 AM

A member of the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority talks to Refilwe Moloto about receiving veiled threats after raiding a hospital that allegedly dispensed Ivermectin to a patient despite it being an anti-parasitic drug administered to animals.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The Indonesian Plane Crash

12 January 2021 10:14 AM

The UN’s Bosnia warning concern about refugees in wintry conditions.
 
Global Covid a snapshot of a few countries’ latest virus concerns. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFSAT

12 January 2021 10:14 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hospitals looking for volunteers as caring for Covid patients takes its toll

12 January 2021 10:14 AM

To sign up as a volunteer, click here https://www.mediclinic.co.za/en/corporate/corona-virus/covid-19-volunteering.html

Dr Amelia Brink of Mediclinic SA speaks to Refilwe Moloto.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Emerging Economies Focus on Brazil

12 January 2021 10:13 AM

Guest: Prof Lyal White of Johannesburg Business School.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is South Africa in talks with Russia and China about their Covid-19 vaccines

12 January 2021 10:13 AM

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority simply won’t approve a vaccine or any other treatment without all of the data being made available, providing the safety testing was rigorous.

This might change in the future if the governments behind these vaccines comply, but South Africa will not compromise on these processes.

There is even precedent for this with the Virodene drug in the 90’s. SAHRPA would not allow human trials due to ethical concerns.

While SA is in talks with Russia and China, their vaccines are unlikely to pass local muster. Refilwe speaks to Prof. Alex van den Heever 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Clarity on letter sent to SAPS regarding enforcement of lockdown regulations

12 January 2021 10:07 AM

A copy of a letter sent to Milnerton SAPS has been circulated on social media and being interpreted by some as legal advice which allows people to enjoy watersports despite beaches in hotspot areas being closed to the public. Refilwe Moloto speaks to attorney Shayne Krige, who wrote the letter. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hospitality sector set for a further beating

12 January 2021 9:13 AM

Rosemary Anderson, the head of Fedhasa - the Federated Hospitality Association of SA - speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how their sector is dealing with the news that lockdown level three will be extended and border posts closed as the country buckles under a second wave of infections.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Tributes pour in for Safta-award winner Lindiwe Ndlovu

Entertainment Local

City of Cape Town gives the nod for Kataza to go to Riverside in Limpopo

Local Politics

As SA remains on level 3 WC's health boss say booze ban is working

Local

Trevor Noah drops R412m on luxurious Bel-Air mansion - take a look inside!

World Local Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Uganda presidential candidate Wine says army raided home, arrested his security

12 January 2021 10:18 AM

WATCH LIVE: Former Eskom CEO Koko returns to state capture inquiry

12 January 2021 10:05 AM

DA wants clarity from Ramaphosa on acquisition of COVID-19 vaccines

12 January 2021 9:44 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA