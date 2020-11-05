Extortion gangs holding community in state of fear

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Ndithini Thyido of the Khayelitsha Development Forum about the continued threats to residents by brutal extortion gangs.



While many people would be happy to have a successful career which allows them to buy thingssuch as a decent car or a home furnished with modern conveniences, residents in places such as Khayelitsha are living in fear and having to pay alleged extortion syndicates their hard-earned cash in order to not have their homes or cars damaged or attacked.



