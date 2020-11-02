New local airline inexplicably named 'Lift' and not ‘Planey McPlaneface’

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:05
Tech Talk with Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:32
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury-Strategies for 2nd wave covid 19 in SA and globally
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:10
Information Regulator looking into whatsapp privacy updates
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Murray Hunter
Today at 12:23
Lockdown arrests in the Western cape
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brigadier Novela Potelwa - Head Of Corporate Communication at SAPS Western Cape
Today at 12:27
Lockdown violations and your criminal record
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
William Booth - Attorney and Director at William Booth Criminal Attorneys
Today at 12:37
Ugandan elections
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
bheki Mngomezulu
Today at 12:40
Ongoing delay in Home Affairs issuing death certificates
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Yusuf Simons - Provincial Manager (Western Cape) at Department of Home Affairs
Today at 12:45
Africa Report: JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 13:07
On the couch with KFM's Sherlin Barends
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sherlin Barends - Breakfast Show host at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 13:45
Driving with J9 | Why you can't be complacent about renewing driving or vehicle licences
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
janine Van Der Post
Today at 14:50
Music with Aston Wylie
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Aston Wylie
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
South Africa Outlook 2021: Likely headwinds to recovery
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jeff Schultz - Senior Economist at BNP Paribas SA
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - how to set strategy for 2021 for SME
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance - New laws that affect SA Provident Funds
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Latest Local
'Disabled South Africans are sleeping on pavements outside Sassa offices' A humanitarian and health crisis is unfolding, right now, in South Africa, warns Lynette Maart (Black Sash national director). 14 January 2021 10:26 AM
Mindful drinking: 'Non-alcoholic drinks having a heyday in SA right now' Non-alcoholic drinks can be seen on shelves just about everywhere. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mindful Drinking SA's Sean O'Connor. 13 January 2021 8:28 PM
Singh must provide affidavit by Monday after non-appearance at Zondo Commission Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh will still have to appear after not testifying as scheduled, says EWN's Gaye Davis. But will he sing? 13 January 2021 7:47 PM
Is liquor industry's plea for tax break the start of 'unaffordable tax revolt'? The industry wants excise tax payment deferred until the alcohol ban is lifted. Wide-ranging reaction on The Money Show. 13 January 2021 7:09 PM
The mystery of the National Lottery-funded Cape Town Minstrel Museum There have been several attempts to locate this establishment funded by the National Lottery says journalist Raymond Joseph. 13 January 2021 1:58 PM
Anoj Singh fails to testify at Zondo Commission - despite it being mandatory "It’s a very decisive moment for the legitimacy of the Zondo Commission," warns political analyst (NWU) Professor Andre Duvenhage. 13 January 2021 1:14 PM
Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!' The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby Shapshak 13 January 2021 9:03 PM
A Social Reckoning How to balance free speech with constructive engagement and manage it all as a business. 13 January 2021 7:15 PM
How to buy your very first share – even if you have mere cents to invest You can buy R1 (or even one cent) worth of shares. "The key to getting started is to get started," says Charles Savage. 13 January 2021 3:04 PM
Digital guest tracker helps tourism sector manage Covid-19 spread CEO of SA Tourism Sisa Ntshona explains how the technology works. 13 January 2021 1:01 PM
Buying a new car may be possible – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments Need new wheels? WesBank’s Lebogang Goaaketse discusses a popular method for making repayments more affordable. 13 January 2021 10:49 AM
Is the Bitcoin bubble about to burst following 20% plunge? Big corporates have been investing in Bitcoin; what does that mean for the future? Crypto expert Paul Mitchell weighs in. 12 January 2021 7:37 PM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
DJ Fresh and Euphonik silent on 'drugging and raping' allegations Neither Euphonik nor DJ Fresh have publically responded to the allegations being levelled against them on social media. 13 January 2021 11:40 AM
Trevor Noah drops R412m on luxurious Bel-Air mansion - take a look inside! Some of the Daily Show hosts new neighbours will include Elon Musk, Jennifer Aniston, and music stars Beyonce and Jay-Z. 12 January 2021 10:03 AM
Tributes pour in for Safta-award winner Lindiwe Ndlovu The 44-year-old star of stage and screen died at her home on Monday morning, according to a statement released by her agent. 12 January 2021 6:37 AM
Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!' The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby Shapshak 13 January 2021 9:03 PM
US executes 'womb raider' who strangled to death pregnant mother The execution makes Lisa Montgomery the first female federal inmate to be put to death by the US government in 67 years. 13 January 2021 5:43 PM
Trump claims incendiary speech before Capitol riots was 'totally appropriate' With steps afoot to remove/impeach Donald Trump ahead of Biden's inauguration, he's chosen to visit 'his' wall on Mexico border. 12 January 2021 8:16 PM
Chinese businesses and Namibian elites get rich illegally logging rosewood trees Protected ancient rosewood trees are being chopped down in Nambia despite a moratorium on harvesting these prized hardwoods and a... 13 January 2021 5:15 PM
Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans' It is probably expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement, says Tapiwa Chagonda. 12 January 2021 12:04 PM
Immigrants are net creators of jobs in South Africa, research confirms Political analyst Professor Friedman responds to criticisms that allowing foreign nationals into SA takes away local employment. 8 January 2021 4:12 PM
'Disabled South Africans are sleeping on pavements outside Sassa offices' A humanitarian and health crisis is unfolding, right now, in South Africa, warns Lynette Maart (Black Sash national director). 14 January 2021 10:26 AM
Anoj Singh fails to testify at Zondo Commission - despite it being mandatory "It’s a very decisive moment for the legitimacy of the Zondo Commission," warns political analyst (NWU) Professor Andre Duvenhage. 13 January 2021 1:14 PM
Santam limits Covid-19 'business interruption' pay-outs to 3 months' losses "The indemnity period is now the question," says lawyer PJ Veldhuizen. "I think Santam is going to be unsuccessful." 13 January 2021 9:10 AM
Podcasts

Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto
arrow_forward
New local airline inexplicably named 'Lift' and not 'Planey McPlaneface'

New local airline inexplicably named 'Lift' and not ‘Planey McPlaneface’

2 November 2020 7:33 AM

A new airline is taking to the SA skies next month. Founder Gidon Novick explains that this is actually a great time to be entering the industry. Re-entering, in his case. Gidon previously founded Kulula.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.


More episodes from Breakfast With Refilwe Moloto

The Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia

14 January 2021 8:42 AM

Professor of the State University, High School of Economics in Moscow, and professor emeritus and senior research fellow of the University of KwaZulu-Natal 

 - Russia distributes Sputnik vaccine
 - Russian attitudes to the American "attempted coup" 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Black Sash: disability grant fiasco is symptom of bigger problem

14 January 2021 8:30 AM

Lynette Maart, the national director of Black Sash, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the humanitarian and health crisis that is unfolding as disability grants lapse, and recipients queue for hours in the hope of having it renewed.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#IFSAT

14 January 2021 7:45 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Social Rundown

14 January 2021 7:43 AM

With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mediating for peace

14 January 2021 7:38 AM

Rotary and Mediators Beyond Borders want to train 70 indiviuduals how to ease conflict and promote peace in their communities. Visit rotary9400.org.za and click on ARCoM.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Potsdam stench due to sludge not being removed as tender process under appeal

14 January 2021 7:38 AM

Residents downwind from the Potsdam sewage treatment facility have had to keep their doors and windows closed during the summer heat as a result of the foul odour fromthe facility. The smell is being attributed to a build up of sludge which has not been removed as a result of a tender being appealed. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What the data and testing say about Covid reality in SA

14 January 2021 7:32 AM

To help us understand the impact of the numbers on our response, and their accuracy in reflecting Covid in SA, Refilwe Moloto is joined by Prof Adrian Puren, acting executive director at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wanderlust: Tourism boss on launch of digital guest tracker

13 January 2021 10:10 AM

Sisa Ntshona, the CEO of SA Tourism

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wednesday Panel: What to expect when vaccines are rolled out

13 January 2021 8:40 AM

This week's Wednesday Panel takes a look at the challenges ahead for the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccines in South Africa in the coming months. From cold chain logistics to ensuring people receive their follow-up shots correctly, South Africa and the world has never seen something of this scale. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Boris Johnson Angers China

13 January 2021 7:59 AM

An Irish Apology after a report into the deaths of children in care homes.
 
A Brexit Sandwich the latest cross border problem for the U.K. & EU. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[WATCH] No true supporter of mine will threaten a fellow American – Donald Trump

Tableview stink due to wastewater sludge build-up as no tender in place yet

'Disabled South Africans are sleeping on pavements outside Sassa offices'

