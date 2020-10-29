Feedback from Skywalk Innovation

Nedbank Business Ignite is not just a platform for entrepreneurs to tell their stories. It’s a place for them to find practical solutions to their business challenges. In this episode Refilwe Moloto catches up with our winners, starting with Siyabonga Tiwana – who runs Skywalk Innovation, a software development company that helps businesses improve their business and internal processes. We’ll find out what the incubation process has uncovered, what recommendations and objectives have been set, and what steps they are taking to re-ignite their business.



