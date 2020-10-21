Strict precautions during Matric exams too harsh?

The Department of Basic Education has said that pupils showing Covid-19 symptoms such as a persistent fever would not be allowed to write the final paper this year. This would mean that with no supplementary exams scheduled for the new year, matric learners will have to wait until June or November 2021 to write their exams. This could therefore mean an entire year wasted, and is worrying many learners.



