The Emerging Economies - Focus on India

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 12:05
Education department confirm-week delay in reopening schools.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Xolani Fakude - SADTU Secretariat
Guests
Xolani Fakude - SADTU Secretariat
125
Today at 12:10
Independent schools react to: Education department confirms two-week delay in reopening schools.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ebrahim Ansur, Secretary-general of the National Alliance of Independent Schools Association
Guests
Ebrahim Ansur, Secretary-general of the National Alliance of Independent Schools Association
125
Today at 12:10
DBE Interview
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mathanzima Mweli - Director General at Department Of Basic Education
Guests
Mathanzima Mweli - Director General at Department Of Basic Education
125
Today at 12:15
Reaction to DBE Presser SADTU
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jonavin Rustin - Provincial Secretary at South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU)
Guests
Jonavin Rustin - Provincial Secretary at South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU)
125
Today at 12:23
How children being affected deep into the Covid Second Wave
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Mignon McCulloch
Guests
Prof Mignon McCulloch
125
Today at 12:36
EWN Crossing - Brian Molefe Appears before the Zondo Commission again
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
125
Today at 12:37
The Future is Electric. Battery Powered Travels between Limpopo and Joburg for only R230
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Masala Ramabulana - CEO Mi Power Electric Bus Company
Guests
Masala Ramabulana - CEO Mi Power Electric Bus Company
125
Today at 12:40
JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Guests
JJ Cornish
125
Today at 12:45
GP's innovating during tough times in South Africa
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Wade Palmer ( The Head Doctor )
Guests
Dr Wade Palmer ( The Head Doctor )
125
Today at 12:52
Animals moving into the City
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Faul - Practicing member at Animal Behavior Consultants of South Africa
Guests
John Faul - Practicing member at Animal Behavior Consultants of South Africa
125
Today at 13:07
On the couch with KFM's Tracey Lange
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tracey Lange
Guests
Tracey Lange
125
Today at 13:50
Instrumentalists go virtual in a musical showcase
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Carina Bruwer
Guests
Carina Bruwer
125
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
125
Today at 15:10
Open for introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 15:20
Reply by board chairman Ebrahim Rasool regarding US Rugby investors
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ebrahim Rasool - Chair at Western Province Rugby Union Football Union (WPRFU)
Guests
Ebrahim Rasool - Chair at Western Province Rugby Union Football Union (WPRFU)
125
Today at 15:40
SECTION27 asks court to review South African Council for Educators' (SACE) decisions on Corporal Punishment cases JM
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Boitumelo Masipa - communications officer at S27
Guests
Boitumelo Masipa - communications officer at S27
125
Today at 15:50
Covid-19 and relationships: dating and divorce
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paula Quinsee - Relationship Expert
Guests
Paula Quinsee - Relationship Expert
125
Today at 16:10
Paul Hoffman: Sahpra should give nod to ivermectin
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Hoffman - SC Director & Head of Projects
Guests
Paul Hoffman - SC Director & Head of Projects
125
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 16:55
How is medical oxygen made?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 17:05
Education department confirms two-week delay in reopening schools
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Elijah Mhlanga - Spokesperson at Department of Basic Education
Guests
Elijah Mhlanga - Spokesperson at Department of Basic Education
125
Today at 17:20
Wine worth R1.5bn at risk of being lost due to storage issues
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rico Basson - Managing Director at Vinpro
Guests
Rico Basson - Managing Director at Vinpro
125
Today at 17:46
Wendy Oldfield takes us “Home” with her brand new single
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wendy Oldfield - Artist And Musician at ...
Guests
Wendy Oldfield - Artist And Musician at ...
125
Today at 18:09
Eskom's former CEO Brian Molefe testifies at the State Capture Commission
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
125
Today at 18:38
ZOOM: Friday File - CHILL CAPE TOWN
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Aiwekhoe Iyahen - Founder & Owner at CHILL Cape Town
Guests
Aiwekhoe Iyahen - Founder & Owner at CHILL Cape Town
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up