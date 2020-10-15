Minister of Sport steps in in CSA mess

Today at 12:05 Education department confirm-week delay in reopening schools. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Xolani Fakude - SADTU Secretariat

125 125

Today at 12:10 Independent schools react to: Education department confirms two-week delay in reopening schools. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Ebrahim Ansur, Secretary-general of the National Alliance of Independent Schools Association

125 125

Today at 12:10 DBE Interview The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Mathanzima Mweli - Director General at Department Of Basic Education

125 125

Today at 12:15 Reaction to DBE Presser SADTU The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Jonavin Rustin - Provincial Secretary at South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU)

125 125

Today at 12:23 How children being affected deep into the Covid Second Wave The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Prof Mignon McCulloch

125 125

Today at 12:36 EWN Crossing - Brian Molefe Appears before the Zondo Commission again The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Nthakoana Ngatane

125 125

Today at 12:37 The Future is Electric. Battery Powered Travels between Limpopo and Joburg for only R230 The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Masala Ramabulana - CEO Mi Power Electric Bus Company

125 125

Today at 12:40 JJ Cornish The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish

125 125

Today at 12:45 GP's innovating during tough times in South Africa The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Wade Palmer ( The Head Doctor )

125 125

Today at 12:52 Animals moving into the City The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

John Faul - Practicing member at Animal Behavior Consultants of South Africa

125 125

Today at 13:07 On the couch with KFM's Tracey Lange Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Tracey Lange

125 125

Today at 13:50 Instrumentalists go virtual in a musical showcase Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Carina Bruwer

125 125

Today at 14:40 Entertainment News Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Craig Falck

Chanel September

Stephan Lombard

125 125

Today at 15:10 Open for introduction Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 15:20 Reply by board chairman Ebrahim Rasool regarding US Rugby investors Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Ebrahim Rasool - Chair at Western Province Rugby Union Football Union (WPRFU)

125 125

Today at 15:40 SECTION27 asks court to review South African Council for Educators' (SACE) decisions on Corporal Punishment cases JM Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Boitumelo Masipa - communications officer at S27

125 125

Today at 15:50 Covid-19 and relationships: dating and divorce Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Paula Quinsee - Relationship Expert

125 125

Today at 16:10 Paul Hoffman: Sahpra should give nod to ivermectin Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Paul Hoffman - SC Director & Head of Projects

125 125

Today at 16:20 Books with John Maytham Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 16:55 How is medical oxygen made? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 17:05 Education department confirms two-week delay in reopening schools Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Elijah Mhlanga - Spokesperson at Department of Basic Education

125 125

Today at 17:20 Wine worth R1.5bn at risk of being lost due to storage issues Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Rico Basson - Managing Director at Vinpro

125 125

Today at 17:46 Wendy Oldfield takes us “Home” with her brand new single Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Wendy Oldfield - Artist And Musician at ...

125 125

Today at 18:09 Eskom's former CEO Brian Molefe testifies at the State Capture Commission The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth

125 125