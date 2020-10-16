Bokke to back out of Rugby Championship?

Today they are expecting news on wether their heroes in green and gold will be going up against perennial foes, the All Blacks, in the Rugby Championship.

But as you heard on this show, rugby bosses are poised to pull the plug on the tour over fears of player conditioning, among other things.



In New Zealand they are taking it as a done deal. But is there still hope for a tournament? Rugby writer and Independent Media sport editor, Ashfak Mohamed joins us now...



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.