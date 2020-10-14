Wanderlust Wednesday: kit out your ride and start wandering

Get you motor running! Although travel restrictions have eased up in South Africa, we're still yet back to normal, and you might want to consider taking a road trip to some of our less crowded areas for a break. Lester Kiewit speaks to Kurt Brunner of 4x4 Megaworld to find out what you need to consider if you want to get yourself geared up.



