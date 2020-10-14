New South Wales continues to roll out more cameras to spot use of mobile phones by drivers

The Australian state of New South Wales successfully piloted a system of fixed and mobile cameras to detect the illegal use of mobile phones by drivers, and made it into law from 1 March 2020. Artificial Intelligence is then used to filter out the millions of images to pick out transgressors, who are then penalised. But has this made a difference to driver behaviour? Lester Kiewit speaks to Peter Khoury, Head of Media at the National Roads and Motorists Association.



