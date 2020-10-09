The Binge Club

Guest: Annzra Denita





[Series] Criminal Netflix



Taking place exclusively within the confines of a police interview suite, police officers and suspects engage in intense mental conflict as they both wrangle for the psychological upper hand.



[Film] Enola Holmes Netflix



While searching for her missing mother, intrepid teen Enola Holmes uses her sleuthing skills to outsmart big brother Sherlock and help a runaway lord.



[Film] The Boys in the Band Netflix



At a birthday party in 1968 New York, a surprise guest and a drunken game leave seven gay friends reckoning with unspoken feelings and buried truths. Based on the play of the same name.







