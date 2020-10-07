The murder of a farm manager in Free State

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele, a group of about 100 Free State farmers and Senekal residents stormed the local court shortly after the two suspects were set to appear in court for the murder of a farm manager last week.



The community and police are blaming each other for the two shots that were heard on the scene.



Tommie Esterhuyse is the Agri SA Chair of Centre for Excellence: Rural Safety



