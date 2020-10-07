Monitoring sewage for a second wave

How can we detect if a second wave of Covid-19 infections is on the way, especially since not everyone who gets infected will be tested. The solution could lie in samples taken from sewage, to measure if there are higher concentrations of the coronavirus in certain areas. Lester Kiewit speaks to Prof Anthony Turton from the Centre for Environmental Management at the University of the Free State.



