SA Tourism weighs in on the way forward

Today at 15:10
Open for introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Reply by board chairman Ebrahim Rasool regarding US Rugby investors
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ebrahim Rasool - Chair at Western Province Rugby Union Football Union (WPRFU)
Guests
Ebrahim Rasool - Chair at Western Province Rugby Union Football Union (WPRFU)
Today at 15:40
SECTION27 asks court to review South African Council for Educators' (SACE) decisions on Corporal Punishment cases
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Boitumelo Masipa - communications officer at S27
Guests
Boitumelo Masipa - communications officer at S27
Today at 15:50
Covid-19 and relationships: dating and divorce
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paula Quinsee - Relationship Expert
Guests
Paula Quinsee - Relationship Expert
Today at 16:10
Paul Hoffman: Sahpra should give nod to ivermectin
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Hoffman - SC Director & Head of Projects
Guests
Paul Hoffman - SC Director & Head of Projects
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
How is medical oxygen made?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ross Hofmeyr - Associate Professor Department of Anaesthesia & Perioperative Medicine University of Cape Town
Guests
Ross Hofmeyr - Associate Professor Department of Anaesthesia & Perioperative Medicine University of Cape Town
Today at 17:05
Education department confirms two-week delay in reopening schools - NAPTOSA respond
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)
Guests
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)
Today at 17:20
Wine worth R1.5bn at risk of being lost due to storage issues
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rico Basson - Managing Director at Vinpro
Guests
Rico Basson - Managing Director at Vinpro
Today at 17:46
Wendy Oldfield takes us “Home” with her brand new single
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wendy Oldfield - Artist And Musician at ...
Guests
Wendy Oldfield - Artist And Musician at ...
Today at 18:09
Eskom's former CEO Brian Molefe testifies at the State Capture Commission
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 18:13
SA sees a rise in disinvestments with SAB being the latest to pull a R2.5bn of SA investment
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Neva Makgetla - Senior economist at Trade and Industrial Policy Strategies
Guests
Dr Neva Makgetla - Senior economist at Trade and Industrial Policy Strategies
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM: Friday File - CHILL CAPE TOWN
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Aiwekhoe Iyahen - Founder & Owner at CHILL Cape Town
Guests
Aiwekhoe Iyahen - Founder & Owner at CHILL Cape Town
