Wanderlust Wednesdays: The accommodation sector will never be the same again

Although international travel will soon be opened up once again as Covid-19 lockdown restrictions are eased, domestic travel will be the order of the day in the immediate future as South Africans make do with taking in what is right there on their doorstep. Lekkeslaap has been helping people find accommodation of all types since they launched in 2013. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Gerriline Fouche, marketing manager for Lekkeslaap.



